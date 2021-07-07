Cincinnati Public Schools “Shine Bright” Summer Block Parties

Cincinnati Public Schools wants you to shine bright this summer! We are hosting the “Shine Bright” Summer Block Party series with free fun and prizes for all CPS families! Not a CPS parent yet? We will help you register your child for the next school year!

The “Shine Bright” Summer Block Parties continue from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 17, and 31. There will be lots of fun giveaways and music!

In addition, we will have CPS’ representatives onsite to answer questions and give information on:

Enrollment for kindgarten-12th grade

Preschool enrollment and the Preschool JumpStart Program this August

Athletics

Career Technical Education

Community Learning Centers

Project Connect

Talent Development

CPS Arts Team

Information Technology

Student Dining Services

Facilities

Cincinnati Health Department — COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccinations from the Cincinnati Health Department are provided at each event! Any attendee age 12 and older, with a consent form, will be allowed to receive a vaccination.



The “Shine Bright” Summer Block Parties are being offered through our partnership with Urban Radio, who will be assisting with promotion and providing onsite music and giveaways.

Can’t make the events in person? We’ll be showcasing highlights from the event periodically on Facebook Live.

For more specific information on each Block Party visit cps-k12.org