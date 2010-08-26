2010 Women’s Empowerment

Save-the-date for the 2010 Radio One Women’s Empowerment Conference on September 25, 2010 from 9am – 3pm at the Duke Convention Center. Each year promises to be bigger and better as we bring you inspirational guest speakers and workshops to empower each one of you – our fabulous female listeners!

This year, our special guests are Jennifer Williams from VH1’s Basketball Wives and Y’Anna Crawley, BET’s Sunday Best Winner – Season 2.

Enjoy topics such as:

“Carrying the Clutch: What are You Holding Onto?”

“Baggage Claim: Too Much Clutter in Your Life?”

“I Am Not My Hair: Does Your Hair Define You?”

“Bringing Sexy Back: How You Can Look Better and Feel Better.”

“Guide to Quick and Healthy Meals in Under 20 Minutes”

and more! There will also be hair and makeup demonstrations as well as a “Remix the Runway Fashion Show”!

We hope to see you at the Duke Energy Convention Center, September 25, 2010 from 9am – 3pm!

If you are interested in vendor opportunities, please call our Women’s Empowerment hotline at 513.679.6004 or download our 2010 Vendor Application.

About Our Special Guests:

Jennifer Williams was raised in South Orange, NJ, an upscale suburb just outside of New York City. Jennifer attended the University of Maryland and Fairleigh Dickerson University and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. After graduating, Jennifer traveled the world experiencing different cultures in Paris, Dubai, Maldives, Thailand, Monte Carlo and various Caribbean islands. In 2000, she met her future husband, NBA star Eric Williams and were married in a lavish ceremony in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Jennifer obtained her real estate license in 2005 and has sold property for many high net-worth clients in New Jersey. After residing throughout the country including Boston, San Antonio and Toronto, Jennifer is currently settled in Miami Beach and New Jersey.

Growing up, Jennifer always dreamed of traveling the world and being an entrepreneur. Currently she is one of the principal owners of the upscale Toronto and Chicago-based women’s studio, Flirty Girl Fitness. She is also the star of an immensely successful reality TV show on Vh1 called “Basketball Wives”. Feeling the need to give back, Jennifer also co-founded Project Save the World, a charity that supports many different causes such as breast cancer, youth violence and most recently the devastating effects of the earthquake in Haiti. Jennifer is also very proud to be the spokes model for Glam Luxe, an upscale Hair Extensions company that donates a percentage of sales to her charity through a program called Recycled Beauty. Jennifer’s newest ventures include a new line of lip gloss as well as a very exciting tell-all book hitting book stores soon.

Y’Annay Crawley

Imago Dei recording artist Y’Anna (EE-AH-NAH) Crawley is living proof that dreams can come true. The winner of the second season of BET’s Sunday Best gospel talent competition in 2009, is set to release her first solo CD project, The Promise, on August 24, 2010.

Y’Anna has known she wanted to sing, record, and minister through music since she began crooning into a hairbrush in front of a mirror as a young girl. A native of Washington, D.C., she attended Eastern High School, where she was one of the stand out vocalists in the school’s renowned choir. She traveled extensively with the choir until she graduated in 1995.

Y’Anna has a long musical lineage. She is the great-niece of acclaimed gospel singer Reverend Julius Cheeks, and the niece of gospel singer Genobia Jeter and R&B great Glenn Jones, who first had her in a recording studio at age 12. Since then, she has sung background vocals for a variety of artists, including pop, R&B and gospel stars such as Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole, Anita Baker, Jennifer Lopez, Raheem DeVaughn, Angie Stone, Chrisette Michelle, Stephen Hurd, and Ledisi. She also traveled to Tanzania, in East Africa, on tour with platinum-recording artist Mya, and she sang lead vocals for Lissen, a local R&B and jazz band.

Her experiences inspired her to choose The Promise as the title and theme of her new CD. “With everything that I’ve gone through, all my ups and downs, with people talking about me and saying that I would never make it because I had two kids, I was resting on God’s promise,” she said. “I’m hoping that people who listen to this CD will be uplifted and encouraged. I want them to realize that dreams do come true, so you should never give up on your dreams. When you get knocked down you get back up and just keep pressing through.”

Lauren Lake

Multi-faceted television personality, Lauren Lake, is a certified Renaissance Woman, who simultaneously balances a diverse career as a licensed attorney, interior designer, relationship expert, and motivational speaker.

Lake contributes her knowledge and skill regularly to some of today’s most popular television programs, like the Today Show, Regis & Kelly, Dr. Phil, Montel Williams, The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, CNN, Fox News, HLN. She also served as the resident relationship and legal expert for the Ricki Lake Show, and Greg Behrendt, and as a guest anchor for MSNBC and Court TV.

…In her latest book, “Girl! Let Me Tell You…..” Lauren answers burning questions about life and love posed by single successful women.

Lake travels the country motivating others to pursue their passions and get the most out of life through her Design to Thrive seminars. Comedian/activist Dr. Bill Cosby, hand selected Lauren to be a featured motivational speaker on his nationwide Call Out tour, which reaches out to encourage and uplift inner city communities. Lake is featured in Dr. Cosby’s book “Come On People.”

Lake co-founded the Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN), which promotes the positive portrayal of women in entertainment and society. She currently is host of HGTV’s hit homemaker show, Spice Up My Kitchen.

