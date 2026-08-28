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Bruce Bruce Brings the Heat to The Morning Hustle

Comedy legend Bruce Bruce pulled up to The Morning Hustle full of gems, jokes, and grown-man wisdom. The energy was high, the laughs were nonstop, and the culture showed up. Back with the jokes? Bruce never left, but recently dropped his new Netflix special, I Ain’t Playing. After 15 years away, the comedian returned to the special stage ready to remind everybody why he’s a legend.



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When it came to relationships, Bruce kept it real. He joked about his “super crazy” first wife who would “steal your money and help you look for it,” then broke down life with his current wife. She pulls in $100,000 a year, and he handles the bills without complaint—plus he cooks, cleans, and does laundry because he genuinely enjoys it.

Bruce also got honest about aging, sharing how his energy and sex drive shifted around 52. His fix? More vitamins and regular trips to the gym.

He filmed the special in Chicago leading to a spirited deep-dish vs. New York pizza debate. The veteran didn’t hold back on new comedians either, encouraging social media stars to build real sets like they did back in the BET Comic View days. He also reflected on his ties to hip-hop, from starring in Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” video to getting name-dropped by Too Short.

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How Bruce Bruce Has Never Lost His Funny was originally published on themorninghustle.com