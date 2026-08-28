Sisqó-Stranded Lance Gross Debuts Bleached Blond Targaryen Tresses, His Hilarious Wife Say She’s ‘Sticking Beside Him’

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Y’all really gon’ make Lance Gross “unleash the dragon” now that his mom’s comments about his bleached-blond, Sisqó-stranded Targaryen tresses have gone viral. Meanwhile, his wife is getting in on the laughs while making it clear she’s “sticking beside” her befuddlingly blond man.

Mind you, Lance Gross has been fine all his life. The kind of fine that has made the actor a certified heartthrob among Black women for nearly two decades. So naturally, when Gross decided to switch up his signature dark hair for a blonde buzz cut, the people had opinions.

But nobody’s opinion was quite as strong (or hilarious) as his mother’s.

Gross recently hopped on Instagram to debut his striking blonde look, sharing several photos of himself rocking the dramatically lighter shade while channeling Dennis Rodman. While his children apparently gave Dad their stamp of approval, his mother was having absolutely none of it.

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“My Mama HATES it but my kids LOVE it,” Gross captioned his social media post about the family’s divided reaction. And because Black mothers are rarely known for keeping an unfavorable opinion to themselves, especially when it comes to their children’s appearance, Mama Gross took things a step further.

In a screenshot Gross shared, his mother texted him and demanded that he find a beautician who could dye his hair back to black and said she would pay for it herself because, in her words, “it really look horrible.”

Lance Gross’ Wife Says She’s Sticking Beside Him

Soon after Lance Gross’ post went viral, his wife Rebecca “Bec” Gross hopped in to joke that she’s “sticking beside him” using audio from an old Maury show clip.

“…all the comments had me so weak. Had to do it,” she captioned the post.



As she should!

What do YOU think about Lance Gross’ Sisqo-strands.

For now, it appears the blonde is here to stay. And while the color is certainly a departure from the dark-haired look we’ve known throughout Gross’ career, the 45-year-old actor has the face card and confidence to experiment a little. After all, men can have their blonde moments too, right?

Sisqó-Stranded Lance Gross Debuts Bleached Blond Targaryen Tresses, His Hilarious Wife Say She’s ‘Sticking Beside Him’ was originally published on bossip.com