Source: HGTV / HGTV

If you’re like me, you think of your home as your sanctuary. And how you design your space says a lot about you. You’re also like me if you watch HGTV for aspirational and creative purposes. We may not have a million dollar budget but imagining what’s possible is comforting. Add some laughter and Black face and it’s a real good time. We caught up with Leslie Jones, the new face behind ‘Roast My Rental’ and as you can expect, she’s bringing that unfiltered commentary to the network.

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Jones joins home renovation expert Jasmine Roth for a fun spin that follows the duo as they transform short-term rentals from questionable spaces into luxurious ones while giving the owners a chance at redemption.

Speaking about her own home, Jones revealed she likes her place “Clean, clean, clean.”

“I love friendly. I love clean. I love not complication. I don’t like clutter. I dont like nik-knacks. I don’t do placeholders,” she said in a candid chat. Despite being meticulous about maintaning a clean home, the comedienne revealed she does tend to hoard some things. “Little dumb stuff,” she joked. Think: old t-shirts she can’t fit anymore.

“I love mid-century modern. I older stuff that’s been made new.” the conversation quickly shifted to astrology and it turns out while Leslie Jones knows she’s a virgo, she doesn’t know her actual birth time, which means she’s unable to pull her birth chart. She joked, “I think I just popped up.”

Catch our convo, above.

Catch “Roast My Rental” on HGTV every Friday at at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Leslie Jones Dishes On HGTV’s ‘Roast My Rental,’ And Her Love For Cleanliness was originally published on hellobeautiful.com