Serayah Celebrates ‘Girls Night’ Amid Joey Bada$$ Split, Reports Confirm Breakup Came After The Rapper’s Recorded Call With Another Woman

Serayah publicly announced the end of her engagement to Joey Bada$$ due to his repeated infidelity.

Serayah shared audio recordings as evidence of Joey's unfaithful behavior.

Serayah's friends supported her decision by treating her to a celebratory 'girls night' with a cake mocking her ex.

Serayah’s friends treated her to a much-needed “girls night” following her public announcement that she called off her engagement to Joey Bada$$.

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

On Monday, August 24, Serayah took to Instagram to announce the end of her relationship with Joey Bada$$. The pair were engaged and welcomed their first child together last year.

She announced the breakup in a lengthy statement, revealing that the rapper had been unfaithful to her multiple times throughout their relationship.

“There comes a point in a woman’s life when choosing herself is no longer an option, it becomes necessary,” Serayah began in her statement. “After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to end my engagement and relationship with the father of my child, Joey. I loved deeply, believed wholeheartedly in the life we were building, and wanted nothing more than to protect our family.”

Serayah also posted and deleted some receipts about the alleged infidelity, talking to the camera in a video while explaining why she’s so upset.

“This person has been a literal piece of s**t to me in private,” she said in the clip. “This person proposes to me, cheats on me, I find out, then proceeds to be out with people—you guys will know who the f**k this is, it’s over with.”

She even posted pieces of phone calls that were recorded, featuring Joey talking about their relationship and laughing with another woman.

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According to new reports from TMZ, the actress’ decision to slam her ex-fiancé was sparked by the phone call she heard, which was just last week.

Sources revealed to the outlet that Serayah heard the call between Joey and another woman, which featured the woman saying Serayah was embarrassed her engagement was ending and was simply lashing out at the rapper. The insider went on to say that Serayah believes Joey and the woman were messing around behind her back, which is what led to her posting the video slamming the rapper before quickly deleting it.

To celebrate one door closing and another opening, Serayah’s friends treated her to a girls’ night, complete with a cake that reads: “F**k that n****.’

“Prayed with my girl now we celebrate,” the caption reads, which featured a video of the actress and her friends toasting with some drinks.

Despite the post-and-delete of the recorded phone call, Serayah said in her statement that she wouldn’t be speaking further about the split, in an effort to protect her child with Joey.

Serayah Celebrates ‘Girls Night’ Amid Joey Bada$$ Split, Reports Confirm Breakup Came After The Rapper’s Recorded Call With Another Woman was originally published on bossip.com