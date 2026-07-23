Old Man Trump Argues 18 Military Deaths Aren't Bad

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

The ongoing war between Iran and the United States has been highly charged, and unfortunately cost the lives of some American military personnel. The war has become unpopular, and President Donald Trump is dong and saying what he can to cling to support – even downlplaying the deaths of soldiers.



An attack by Iranian forces on an air base in Jordan last Friday (July 17) resulted in the deaths of First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, 25; Private Isabella Gonzales, 19; and Sergeant Angel S. Rampersad, 28, who is still missing and “believed to be deceased.” A fourth soldier, Sergeant Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, died after a controlled detonation of an enemy drone in Iraq, which brings the current amount of casualties to 18.

Trump offered some condolences as he attended the dignified transfer of the recent casualties on Wednesday (July 22) at Dover Air Force Base, but also added the odd statement that “all of them said very strongly, ‘We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.’”