US House Passes Bill for a Cheaper New Nickel

Current nickels cost 13.31 cents to produce, a wasteful expense that the new bill aims to reduce.

The new nickel will use a zinc core and nickel outer layer, cutting costs while retaining familiar design and weight.

Ending penny production and allowing cash purchases to be rounded to nearest nickel makes this nickel update a smart move.

Americans could soon use a more affordable nickel coin. On July 14 2026 the House of Representatives passed the Common Cents Act. This bipartisan bill gives the Treasury Department power to create a lower cost five cent coin.

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Why the Nickel Needs Updating

Making nickels costs too much right now. Each nickel costs about 13.31 cents to produce but is worth only five cents. This has happened for over 20 years and wastes taxpayer money. The new bill lets the Mint test a nickel with a zinc core and nickel outer layer. Zinc costs much less than copper. As a result the change could cut expenses while keeping the coin useful.The bill requires the new nickel to weigh the same work in vending machines and feel familiar to users. In this way it avoids big problems with existing equipment.

How It Connects to Penny Changes

The nickel update fits with the end of penny production. The Mint stopped making pennies in late 2025 and expects to save about 56 million dollars a year. The new law makes this permanent and allows stores to round cash purchases to the nearest nickel. Consequently nickels will matter more in daily use. Therefore making them cheaper is a smart move. Existing pennies and nickels will stay legal tender so nothing changes overnight.

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What the New Nickel Will Look Like

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The appearance will stay mostly the same with Thomas Jefferson on one side and Monticello on the other. Only the inside metal will change. This approach uses technology already proven in pennies. However testing must confirm the new mix saves money and works everywhere. Although past metal changes faced issues supporters believe this one will succeed.

Bipartisan Backing and Next Steps

Rep. Robert Garcia and Rep. Lisa McClain sponsored the bill. They both stressed the need to stop wasting money on expensive coins. Garcia called it common sense while McClain said government spending is broken when coins cost more than they are worth.The bill now goes to the Senate. If it passes and the president signs it the Treasury can begin testing soon. In the meantime current nickels remain unchanged.

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Savings and Daily Effects

Experts estimate big savings perhaps tens of millions or more per year once the new nickel rolls out. Some people worry about rounding for cash users especially lower income families. Yet many stores already round prices so the shift may feel easy.Overall this bill shows a practical effort to update our money system. Coins still play a key role for many people. Trimming costs helps taxpayers without big disruptions.

In short the Common Cents Act could bring a smarter nickel into circulation. It proves even small coins deserve attention when prices get too high.