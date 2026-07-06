Top 5 Best Fried Chicken in Cincinnati 2026

The Eagle OTR offers house-brined, free-range chicken with a crispy crust and signature spicy honey dip.

Ron's Roost, a Cincinnati staple since 1960, serves fresh-to-order fried chicken with famous gravy and all-you-can-eat deals.

Hitching Post Kellogg claims the 'World's Best Fried Chicken' with seasoned, deep-fried pieces that stay juicy and crisp.

Happy National Fried Chicken Day! July 6 marks this crispy, finger-lickin’ holiday, and there’s no better place to celebrate than Cincinnati. The city’s fried chicken scene mixes Southern soul, local legends, and flavorful fast-casual spots. From brined beauties to heavily seasoned classics, the Queen City serves up juicy, crispy chicken that’s worth seeking out. Here’s a roundup of five standout spots (in no particular order) based on local buzz, reviews, awards, and reputations as of 2026.

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The Eagle OTR (Over-the-Rhine)

This spot is a frequent favorite for fried chicken in Cincinnati. They use house-brined, all-natural, free-range chicken that’s dredged and fried to juicy perfection with a flavorful, crispy crust. The signature spicy honey dip takes it over the top, and it pairs perfectly with excellent Southern sides like collards, spoonbread, white cheddar grits, and succotash.

The rustic beer hall atmosphere in a former post office makes it a lively place to go. It has expanded to other cities, but the original in Over-the-Rhine is iconic. It gets busy, so reservations or carryout are smart. Location: 1342 Vine St. Great for chicken sandwiches too.

Ron’s Roost (Green Township / Bridgetown)

A true Cincinnati staple since 1960, Ron’s Roost does fried chicken right among all its different styles. The pieces come fresh to order with a crisp outside that locks in tender, juicy meat. Grab some of their famous gravy over mashed potatoes, or hit the all-you-can-eat deals on certain nights.

It has been voted best by the Enquirer before and won at Taste of Cincinnati. This family-owned spot is pure comfort food. Location: 3853 Race Rd. Ideal for families or big appetites.

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Hitching Post Kellogg (East End)

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This place has called itself the “World’s Best Fried Chicken” since 1968, and it backs it up with seasoned, deep-fried pieces that stay juicy inside and delicately crispy outside. The signature breading seals in moisture without being heavy. Tenders are a solid boneless choice, and sides like coleslaw, gravy, and pies round things out nicely.

It has that nostalgic roadside feel and a loyal crowd. Portions are generous (including huge buckets) and everything is made fresh. Location: 4535 Kellogg Ave. They also do breakfast all day.

Richie’s Chicken & Soul (Colerain and Avondale)

This soul-food spot serves bold, spicy (or regular) fried chicken along with deep-fried fish, potato wedges, and classic sides. The chicken shines with great seasoning, crispy texture, and big portions that really hit that authentic Southern soul food vibe.

Multiple locations make it easy for hearty takeout or sit-down meals, with cornbread and desserts on the menu too. Try the Colerain Ave. spot at 8265 or the Avondale location. Perfect when you’re craving traditional, flavorful fried chicken with soul.

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Hook Fish & Chicken (Bond Hill and other locations)

This local fast-food chain is loved for its heavily seasoned fried chicken. It delivers a real flavor explosion where the seasoning practically drips with every bite. The Bond Hill spot at 5000 Reading Rd. is especially good and offers halal options with consistently tasty chicken and fish.

It’s a quick, craveable Cincinnati classic with solid sides like slaw or onion rings. Multiple locations keep it convenient. A true go-to for no-frills, delicious fried chicken.

Honorable mentions include Galactic Fried Chicken in Dayton, KY for gluten-free crunch, Libby’s Southern Comfort in Covington for a nicer Southern take, and places like Southern Grace Eats.

Cincinnati’s fried chicken shows off the city’s heritage and variety. It’s traditional, soulful, and always satisfying. Everyone has their own preference on style (juicy, extra crispy, spicy), so trying a few is the way to go. Portions are big, sides make the meal, and many spots are great for takeout. Check current hours and specials, especially today on National Fried Chicken Day!

Which of these have you tried, and which Cincinnati fried chicken spot did we miss that should be on the list? Drop your thoughts in the comments. There are so many good ones around town!