Soulja Boy Given The Boot From Kai Cenat’s Atlanta Streamer University Event

Getty images / Kai Cenat / Soulja Boy

When the bell rings at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University, Soulja Boy will not be roaming the halls.

A clip of Soulja Boy being denied access to an event for Kai Cenat’s Streamer University event in Atlanta on Wednesday went viral, and had the chat, aka social media, talking.

In the clip, Soulja Boy can be seen being kicked out of the venue by security, while allegedly “pretending” to be on the phone speaking with someone, as his confused cameraman continued to record the entire ordeal.

The security guard can be heard saying, “They don’t want him in the building,” speaking about Soulja Boy.

The cold reception he received was warranted because Soulja Boy hopped on the internet recently and began talking crazy about Twitch’s current most popular streamer.

The rapper was in his feelings about not being invited to Streamer University, going as far as to threaten Cenat, telling him on stream on his SB Twitch channel:

“On my mama, if I don’t make it into Streamer University this year, I’m on your a*s for the entire year, Kai Cenat! ‘Cause I’ma feel like you clickin’ up with my opps. And I’ma feel like you don’t like me ni**a. And if you don’t like me, I don’t like your b**ch a*s either!”

Regardless of saying that, even going as far as to start his own thing with “Rapper University,” Soulja Boy still showed up to Cenat’s event only to be given the boot.

Lol, bruh.

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Folks Had Plenty To Say About Soulja Boy Getting The Boot

The internet has been sounding off on the moment. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Lmao this is embarrassing.” Where is the lie?

“Can’t nothing in the world UNLAME THIS N**** HERE,” another post read.

After taking a break to pursue his ambitions as a fashion stylist, Cenat announced his triumphant return to what made him a global superstar: streaming.

The same Streamer University that Soulja Boy wasn’t allowed entry into was shut down due to safety concerns after a massive crowd showed up.

You can see more reactions below.