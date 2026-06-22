Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot Killed In Plane Crash

Chesnot / Ubisoft / Claude Guillemot

The bad news continues for Ubisoft. The video game studio suffered a massive loss after reports of the company’s co-founder dying in a plane crash.

Claude Guillemot (69), the co-founder of the popular video game company Ubisoft, passed away in a plane crash, according to multiple reports.

Guillemot’s tragic passing was announced by the company, which offered its thoughts and prayers to his family.

French media outlets report that Guillemot was piloting a Cessna 421 twin-engine plane that crashed near the beach resort of La Baule in Western France. Guillemot owns a home in the area and was reportedly piloting the aircraft alongside an instructor.

It remains unclear what caused the crash, but according to TMZ, Guillemot and the instructor’s doomed flight began in Rennes in the northwest part of the country, and they were flying to La Baule.

Before co-founding Ubisoft in the mid-1980s with his brother, Guillemot sold farm equipment, then switched to computers and eventually to video games.

Ubisoft, which has seen better days, is best known for best-selling franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs.

According to reports, Guillemot stepped back and relinquished his role of overseeing day-to-day operations to his son Valentin, giving him the CEO title.

He was still involved with the company, serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

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Gamers have been reacting to the tragic news; you can see those reactions below.