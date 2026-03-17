Lock Him Up: Miami Corrections Officer Criminally Charged For Allegedly Beating Inmate, Video Captures Incident

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Nearly three years. That’s how long it took for prosecutors to charge a Miami-Dade corrections officer caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate inside a jail elevator—a delay so outrageous it practically screams indifference. According to NBC Miami, Officer Myth Louis-Jeune repeatedly struck inmate Spencer Butler during a March 2023 incident at the pre-trial detention center, yet charges weren’t filed until January 2026—and even then, only as a misdemeanor battery.

Let that sink in: a restrained man, trapped in an elevator, allegedly pummeled by someone sworn to maintain order—not deliver punishment—and the system responds with a shrug dressed up as due process.

The video makes the situation even harder to excuse. Butler can later be heard saying, “I got my a** beat,” a blunt, unfiltered account that cuts through any sanitized legal language. Meanwhile, the officer’s defense? He was “just doing his job.” That phrase has become a tired shield in cases where “the job” seems to mean unchecked violence.

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And if this feels familiar, it’s because BOSSIP previously reported on a similar case. Robert Brooks was killed in 2024 after being brutally beaten by multiple officers while handcuffed inside a New York’s Marcy Correctional Facility. Brooks wasn’t resisting. He wasn’t a threat. He was just another body in a system that too often treats custody like a license for cruelty.

The pattern is unmistakable: violence, delay, minimization. Whether it’s Florida, New York, or anywhere else, the script rarely changes. Officers act with impunity, investigations crawl at a glacial pace, and accountability—when it comes—arrives watered down.

What’s most disturbing isn’t just the brutality caught on camera. It’s the message sent by the delay: that a beating in custody isn’t urgent, that justice can wait, and that the lives of incarcerated people exist somewhere beneath the threshold of immediate concern.

If this is what happens on video, with evidence impossible to ignore, what happens in the countless moments no one ever sees?

Lock Him Up: Miami Corrections Officer Criminally Charged For Allegedly Beating Inmate, Video Captures Incident was originally published on bossip.com