Ohio Bill Would Ban Crowdfunding for People Charged with Violent Crimes

Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill that could restrict crowdfunding for individuals charged with violent crimes. House Bill 505 aims to extend the state’s existing “Son of Sam” law to online platforms.

Source: Bilanol / Getty

What the Bill Proposes

The legislation, sponsored by Republican Reps. Cindy Abrams and Mike Odioso from Hamilton County, requires crowdfunding sites to update their terms of service. Platforms must prohibit campaigns that promote violence, support unlawful acts, or use funds differently than stated. If violations occur, sites would need to shut down campaigns and return excess donations. Additionally, the Ohio Attorney General could impose $10,000 penalties per violation. Supporters say this closes a loophole that allows people to profit from serious crimes.

Why the Bill Emerged

The push follows cases where significant funds were raised online. For example, more than $55,000 was collected for a man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in Cincinnati. Proponents argue such campaigns turn tragedies into spectacles and provide financial gain from violence. Ohio’s “Son of Sam” law already prevents profiting from book deals or media rights related to crimes. However, it does not cover modern crowdfunding like GoFundMe.

Impact on Those Who Can’t Afford a Decent Lawyer

Many defendants rely on crowdfunding to cover legal fees, especially if they lack resources for private counsel. Public defenders handle heavy caseloads, so private attorneys often provide more thorough representation. This bill could limit access to funds for defense costs. Therefore, low-income individuals might face disadvantages in court. Critics worry it restricts legitimate fundraising for fair trials.

Who Benefits from the Law

The bill primarily benefits victims’ families and public safety advocates. It prevents perceived glorification of violence and ensures donations do not reward alleged criminals. Platforms gain clearer rules, reducing legal risks. Moreover, it aligns with efforts to curb exploitation of tragedies.

Arguments That the Law Is Unnecessary

Some question the need for new rules. Many platforms, like GoFundMe, already ban fundraisers for violent crime defenses in their policies. Existing laws address profiteering, and free speech concerns arise if campaigns seek only legal help. Furthermore, innocent defendants could lose support before conviction. Opponents say enforcement might prove difficult since platforms operate nationally.

Broader Implications

This debate highlights tensions between victim rights and due process. As crowdfunding grows, states grapple with balancing access to justice and preventing harm. The bill remains in committee. Its passage could set precedents for other states.