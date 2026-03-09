Life-Threatening BBQ Sauce Recall: Wheat & Soy Risk for Ohioans in 2026

A popular barbecue sauce could pose a life-threatening risk to some Ohioans this grilling season. The issue comes from a recent nationwide recall by the Savannah Bee Company.

The Recall Details

On February 27, 2026, the FDA announced that Savannah Bee Company had recalled its Honey BBQ Sauce – Mustard. This 16-ounce clear glass bottle has an orange label. Bottles labeled as “Mustard” were actually filled with the “Honey BBQ Sauce – Sweet” variety. This error means the product contains undeclared wheat and soy. These are two major allergens not listed on the label.

Why This Matters for Allergy Sufferers

For people with wheat or soy allergies, even a tiny amount can cause serious reactions. Symptoms may include hives, swelling, breathing problems, or anaphylaxis. In severe cases, it can become life-threatening without fast treatment like an epinephrine shot. The FDA warns that those with allergies or severe sensitivities face real danger from this mislabeled sauce.

Product Identification

Look for these key details:

Batch or lot code: B1L1360525

Best before date: May 16, 2027

UPC code: 8 50033 93758 9

The sauce was distributed nationwide, including to Ohio stores, distributors, and online buyers, from July 30, 2025, to February 26, 2026. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

What Ohioans Should Do Now

First, check your pantry or fridge for matching bottles. If you find one, dispose of it right away. Do not taste or use it. Next, contact Savannah Bee Company for a full refund. Their information is on the FDA recall page or company website. Also, review other condiments if allergies are common in your home.

Broader Lesson on Food Safety

This situation shows how labeling mistakes can happen, even with trusted brands. Undeclared allergens are a top reason for food recalls every year. Therefore, always read labels carefully. For those with allergies, staying alert can save lives. Moreover, sites like the FDA website or Ohio Department of Health provide updates on recalls.

Stay Safe This Spring

With warmer weather on the way, many Ohioans plan backyard barbecues. However, a quick sauce swap could prevent problems. Visit the official FDA recall notice for photos and extra details. Your favorite ribs or chicken deserve great sauce, but safety always comes first.