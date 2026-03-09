Jill Scott Announces ‘To Whom This May Concern’ World Tour

Source: Jordan Peck / Getty

Miss Jill Scott is hitting the pavement.

The Grammy-winning singer will perform 36 shows across the U.S., Europe, the U.K. and South Africa in support of her latest project, To Whom This May Concern, beginning early June. The tour opens with two nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on June 4th and 5th.

The North American leg features multiple-night stops in cities including D.C., Atlanta, New York, and her stomping grounds of Philly.

Scott says the performances will be designed as “residency-style” shows, giving each city and fans their own curated experience.

“Creating unique experiences for people in every city is incredibly important to me,” Scott said in the press release. “Music is a conversation, and the stage is where we come together to share truth, joy, and the beauty of being alive.”

TWTMBC is Jill’s sixth studio album, her first full-length release in more than a decade. The project debuted No. 4 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart and includes the No. 1 R&B radio single “Pressha.” The album also features collaborations with artists such as JID, Ab-Soul, Tierra Whack and Too $hort.

Artist presale tickets open March 10th at 10AM local time, with general ticket sales beginning March 11th at 10AM local time.