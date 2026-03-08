SZA Reveals She Spent 36th Birthday At An Ashram In India To Heal Spinal Injury

Known for her ethereal vocals and vulnerable lyrics, SZA recently revealed she recovered from a debilitating spinal condition that left her bedridden and unable to turn her head. SZA’s injury caused her to take a uncoventional path to find healing.

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

The 36-year-old R&B singer described herself as a “happily clumsy person,” but the stakes became serious when she herniated her C5 and C6 discs. These specific vertebrae are located in the lower neck, and an injury can cause significant pain, loss of mobility, and nerve issues that radiate through the arms. SZA’s injury hit its peak right before her 36th birthday on November 8. Instead of celebrating on a red carpet or in a studio, she found herself immobile, unable to sit or stand comfortably. She detailed her grueling recovery in a recent cover story with I-D.

To combat the physical pain, SZA checked herself into the Isha Foundation, an Indian ashram renowned for its spiritual and yoga programs. What was supposed to be a standard recovery period turned into a transformative 30-day retreat.

“I used to really make fun of girls that were into the woo-woo and the crystals—and here I am,” she told i-D. “God is very funny.”

During her stay, SZA fully immersed herself in the experience, which included taking a vow of silence and practicing Shambhavi Mahamudra, a powerful yoga practice involving controlled breathing and meditation. According to the National Library of Medicine, this practice is a natural treatment for significant stress reduction, which is something SZA admitted she desperately needed to manage the toll.

SZA’s Injury Timing Wasn’t So Great

The “Snooze” singer’s time at the ashram was strategically placed between massive career milestones. She initially visited for a 10-day stint between the premiere of her hit comedy One of Them Days (co-starring Keke Palmer) and the start of rehearsals for her iconic 2025 Super Bowl Halftime performance with Kendrick Lamar. After the adrenaline of the Super Bowl wore off, she returned to the ashram for a full month to finish the healing process and ensure her injury didn’t become a permanent setback.

SZA’s newfound focus on her health and mental clarity comes on the heels of several years of record-breaking success. During the same interview, she looked back on the release of her blockbuster album SOS, revealing that her own label was skeptical of its performance.

“My label told me that it was likely that I wouldn’t beat Taylor Swift, and I should prepare for that,” she recalled.

Despite the label’s warnings, SOS went on to spend 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, eventually returning to the top for three more weeks when the deluxe version, LANA, dropped. While social media stans suggested a strain between SZA and Swift, both artists have publicly praised one another.

For the superstar, the long road to recovery from her injury was a wake-up call that physical health is inextricably linked to mental freedom.

“It made me realize I’ve really got to get in control of myself, and be the fully-realized version of myself. I can’t hide forever off stupid insecurities.”

