Bravo Boss Blessings: Andy Cohen Says ‘Superstar’ K. Michelle DM’ed Him Years Ago About #RHOA, Calls Cast ‘What Fans Have Been Waiting For’

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to premiere in April, and for newcomer K. Michelle, the moment has been a long time in the making—at least according to Bravo boss Andy Cohen. During the March 4 episode of his Radio Andy show on SiriusXM, the Bravo exec shared that the singer once slid into his DMs years ago with hopes of eventually earning a peach. Well, dreams really do come true because she’ll be joining the cast next month alongside Slutty Vegan founder, Pinky Cole.

Andy Cohen Said He Missed A DM From K. Michelle Years Ago About #RHOA

During the show, Cohen admitted he had “never seen one frame of Love & Hip Hop,” the VH1 reality series K. Michelle appeared on for several seasons between 2012 and 2019. However, it didn’t take long for him to see why she’d be a great fit for the Bravo franchise once she joined RHOA.

“Now, once we started filming and I was reading hot sheets from Atlanta, I DM’d K. Michelle to say, ‘You’re so great. I’m so glad you’re on the team,’” Cohen told his co-hosts Jordan Fazio and John Hill.

While revisiting their messages, Cohen discovered something he had missed at the time.

“What did I find but a DM from K. Michelle from like 2023 or something beling like, ‘I need a peach. This is the show that I belong on.’ Somehow, I had missed this.”

Cohen went on to tease what fans can expect from RHOA season 17, sharing his excitement about K. Michelle joining the franchise and pointing to her undeniable star power. Hill even described the “V.S.O.P.” singer as a “superstar.”

“She… oh my God. And in the interview chair! Are you kidding me?” he gushed.

The Bravo Exec Also Declared That This Season’s Cast Is What Fans Have Been “Waiting For”

Andy Cohen also brought up another new addition to the cast, Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole, explaining that both she and K. Michelle already have connections with the group. K. Michelle and Pinky are reportedly already friends, while Phaedra Parks has known Pinky for more than a decade. According to Cohen, the dynamic makes the season feel especially authentic and like a “real group.”

As for the season’s premiere episode, Cohen said it had him “cackling,” describing it as “a delight” and boldly declaring that this cast is exactly what fans have been “waiting for.”

As previously reported, Bravo confirmed the season 17 cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in February 2026. The new season marks the return of fan favorites Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks, while singer and former Love & Hip Hop star K. Michelle joins the franchise.

Returning full-time housewives also include singer and actress Drew Sidora, Angela Oakley, Shamea Morton, and Kelli Ferrell. Meanwhile, Cynthia Bailey will return in a “friend of” role.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 17 premieres Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. /7 p.m. C on Bravo and will stream on Peacock the following day. Will you be watching?

