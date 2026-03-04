Keith Lee Takes A Bite Out Of The Food Business By Investing In Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Source: Keith Lee and Brooklyn Dumpling Shop / Keith Lee and Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

After years of sampling the best (and worst) food around the country and blasting reviews out to 17 million TikTok followers, Keith Lee is finally putting his money where his mouth is.

The social media star has announced he’s become an investor in Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. Not only is it his first money move within the food business, but it also comes at an integral time. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop currently has 22 stores in the United States and has expansive plans to open more throughout the country and in Canada.

To jumpstart the multi-year partnership, Lee will be on hand at the Dallas location on Friday, March 6, to meet up with fans supporting the dumpling shop. The first 100 guests in line will be gifted brand merchandise, with Lee promising to announce more details about the pop-up appearance on his TikTok, @keith_lee125.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will also be stepping into Lee’s world with a booth at his first-ever FamiLee Day on May 16 at UNO Lakefront in New Orleans. It will be hosted by KevOnStage and feature performances by Kirk Franklin and Mannie Fresh, and is described as a “one-day festival that will include food experiences, live music, carnival rides, and a family obstacle course.”

Lee’s stamp of approval means the world to any food spot in the age of social media, and this new partnership shows how much he believes in the growing business of Brooklyn Dumping Shop.

“I’ve always believed that food brings people together, and that’s what stood out to me about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. It’s creative, it’s accessible, and it doesn’t cut corners on flavor,” said Keith Lee. “Partnering with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is about more than just great food, it’s about community, culture, and creating experiences people can enjoy and trust. I’m excited to be part of what they’re building and to help introduce even more people to something special.”

A former MMA fighter, Lee gained fame during the COVID TikTok boom by having food delivered to his home and filming himself reviewing it for his fast-growing audience.

Keith Lee Takes A Bite Out Of The Food Business By Investing In Brooklyn Dumpling Shop was originally published on cassiuslife.com