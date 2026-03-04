Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 4, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From crucial political races that shape our neighborhoods to a monumental victory for medical justice, here is the breakdown of what you need to understand today.
Texas Election Results
The political landscape in Texas is heating up, with the Democratic Senate primary stretching into a tense waiting game. Early results show State Representative James Talarico holding a razor-thin lead over Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. Neither candidate has secured the 50% majority needed to avoid a May runoff. Adding to the tension, Dallas County experienced widespread voter confusion. A local judge ordered polls to stay open late so every voice could be heard, but the Texas Supreme Court quickly overruled the decision and halted the extended voting hours. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing hurdles at the ballot box and the absolute necessity of voter turnout.
On the other side of the aisle, Texas Republicans are also heading toward a runoff for their Senate nomination. Current Senator John Cornyn will face off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The outcome of this conservative battle will heavily influence the political climate in Texas and dictate who faces the Democratic challenger this fall, making it a race our community must watch closely.
North Carolina Election Results
Meanwhile, the battle lines are officially drawn in North Carolina. Voters have set the stage for a highly anticipated U.S. Senate race. Former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper will challenge Michael Whatley, the Trump-backed former Republican National Committee chairman. Both men secured their party nominations to fill the seat left by retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis. North Carolina remains a critical battleground state, and this race will have a massive impact on the balance of power in Washington.
U.S. Solders Killed in Iran Conflict
Our trusted CPA, Katrina McCraft, has an important message this Tax Tuesday. If you haven’t filed your 2022 federal tax returns, time is running out to claim your potential refund. The IRS has a strict three-year window for these claims. You have until April 15, 2026, to file before the money is permanently forfeited to the U.S. Treasury. Don’t leave your hard-earned money on the table.
Henrietta Lacks
Finally, we celebrate a deeply meaningful victory for our community. The family of Henrietta Lacks has reached a second major settlement, this time with biotech giant Novartis. In 1951, doctors took Mrs. Lacks’ immortal cells without her consent or knowledge. Her cells fueled decades of massive medical breakthroughs, from the polio vaccine to modern cancer research. For decades, her family fought tirelessly for accountability. This settlement represents a massive milestone in the pursuit of medical justice, honoring a Black woman whose stolen biology changed the world.
