Ten Toes On The Stilettos: Atlanta Hawks Have No Plans To Cancel ‘Magic City Monday’ Game Despite Baller Backlash

Fortunately, the Atlanta Hawks are not shaken by Luke and his band of anti-booty ballers’ disingenuous grandstanding. There are no plans to abandon the theme night, the merch, or the two types of Magic City Kitchen lemon pepper wings that will be served that evening.

Last year, Hawks principal owner Jami Gertz produced a five-part docuseries titled ‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ for STARZ to celebrate 40 years of serving quality entertainment to the city of Atlanta. He isn’t ashamed of Magic City even if Luke, Al Horford, or anybody else is. He said as much in a press release announcing the event.

”This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together ’Magic City: An American Fantasy’,” said Jami Gertz. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

Luke should worry about San Antonio and stay out of Atlanta’s Black a** business.