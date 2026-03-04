513 Relief Bus 300th Stop: Alicia Reece Celebrates Milestone

The 513Relief Bus is a mobile resource hub providing free health screenings, fresh produce, veterans' services, and job assistance.

A Special 300th Stop Celebration

Wow, what a moment. Today, March 4, 2026, the Hamilton County 513Relief Bus rolled up for its 300th stop at Corinthian Baptist Church on 1920 Tennessee Ave in Cincinnati. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this mobile resource hub turned into a true one-stop shop for folks needing a hand. It’s not just any stop. It’s kicking off the program’s fifth year with a real sense of pride and community spirit.

Services That Actually Make a Difference

You know how life can throw up barriers like transportation or just not knowing where to start? The 513Relief Bus tackles that head-on. People could grab free health screenings, pick up fresh produce, connect with veterans’ services, get help with job opportunities, tax info, and so much more, all in one spot. Partners like UC Health, Talbert House, and various county departments were there, making it easy to access what you need without the usual hassle. It’s pretty amazing how this bus brings real relief right to neighborhoods.

Shoutout to Alicia Reece and the Impact

A huge thanks goes to Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, the driving force behind the 513Relief Bus since its start. She’s been pushing this initiative hard, and today she helped celebrate the milestone, highlighting how it’s helped thousands over the years. As she often says, it’s about meeting people where they are and removing those everyday obstacles. Seeing the turnout and the energy at Corinthian Baptist Church really shows the program’s lasting value.

Overall, days like this remind us how community efforts can change lives for the better. If you’re in Hamilton County, keep an eye on 513relief.org for the next stop. You might just find the support you’ve been looking for. Congrats to everyone involved on reaching this incredible 300th milestone!