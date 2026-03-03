Jonathan McReynolds Opens Up About New ‘Closer’ Album

Source: Reach Media / other

Jonathan McReynolds Reflects on Faith, Music, and His New Album in Exclusive Interview

In an exclusive digital interview with JeremiahLikeTheBible for TheMorningHustle.com, gospel sensation Jonathan McReynolds shared insights into his life, career, and upcoming album, Closer. The conversation, filled with humor and depth, offered a glimpse into the artist’s journey and his evolving role in gospel music.



From Dorm Room to Gospel Stardom

McReynolds reminisced about his early days crafting music in his college dorm room in Chicago. Reflecting on his unexpected rise to fame, he admitted he never envisioned becoming a gospel music heartthrob or a celebrated artist. His candidness about his journey resonated with fans who have followed his career since his breakout hit, “No Gray.”

The Inspiration Behind ‘Closer’

The new album, Closer, recorded live, marks a significant shift in McReynolds’ sound and message. The single, “New Normal”, described as a cinematic and rhythmic departure from his acoustic roots, symbolizing his personal and spiritual growth. The album, set to release on March 27th, promises to be a bold statement in gospel music.

Faith, Collaboration, and Growth

McReynolds also discussed his collaborations with artists like Tori Kelly and his journey toward embracing his identity as a son of God. He emphasized the importance of authenticity in his music, noting how his songs often converse with each other, reflecting his evolving faith and life experiences.

The Role of Gospel in Today’s World

Addressing the role of gospel artists and the Black church, McReynolds highlighted the need for patience and authenticity in a fast-paced, opinion-driven world. He urged listeners to take control of their music choices and support artists who inspire hope and faith.

This heartfelt interview showcased McReynolds’ humility, humor, and unwavering commitment to his craft and faith.

