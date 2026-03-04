Sophia Bush Defines Allyship At NAACP Image Awards

Awards shows have been the subject of more scrutiny these days, especially with how celebrities are using their position to speak on important issues – or not. At the NAACP Image Awards this past weekend, actress Sophia Bush made it a point to use her visibility to define what white allyship to Black and Brown people should be.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress was attending the event with her close friend and business partner, Nia Betts. “Art is always political,” Bush said to a reporter from Refinery29. “As the white friend at this event, I’m gonna go ahead and say to the women who look like me — to the men who look like me — it’s incredibly important to remember that so much of what we love in America comes from Black culture.”

Bush continued, “White people need to show up for Black people the way they show up to be entertained by Black culture,” adding: “So, given who’s in office and given what we’re seeing happening to Black and Brown communities in our country, we better get our s–t together.”

Her comments went viral, and were met with a wave of approval online on multiple social media platforms. In the comments of Refinery29’s Instagram post, the renowned marketing executive and creative director Bozoma Saint John wrote, “Yup. Since Day 1 as friends, she’s never switched up. Love you @sophiabush,” completing it with a Black fist and heart emojis. Other celebrities such as veteran actresses Erika Alexander, Niecy Nash, and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy also commented their affirmative approval of Bush.

Others online were moved by the message. A Reddit user wrote, “White people with privilege need to be stepping up and showing up instead of expecting Black and Brown people to continually be the ones putting our bodies and well-being on the line, while still benefitting from the systems that oppress us.”

Another Reddit user blasted the apolitical stances some celebrities have gravitated toward, writing: “The fact that people can sit there and say Art isn’t political just really shows how out of touch they are. It’s also insane how America can devour black culture, have favorite teams and players with predominantly black players, and yet cry and scream when they speak up. The call is coming from inside the house!”

