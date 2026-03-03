Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks continue to make history.

After securing back-to-back road wins over Eastern Michigan Eagles men’s basketball and Western Michigan Broncos men’s basketball, Miami has climbed to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The rise comes as the RedHawks remain the only undefeated team in the country, sitting at a perfect 29-0 heading into the final week of the regular season.

The highlight of the week came against Western Michigan, when guard Trey Perry delivered a clutch, last-second shot to seal the victory on the road — another defining moment in what has already been a magical season.

Eyes on 31-0

Miami now turns its attention to closing out the regular season strong. The RedHawks will host Toledo Rockets men’s basketball on Tuesday before facing rival Ohio Bobcats men’s basketball on Friday. With two games remaining, Miami has an opportunity to finish the regular season at an astonishing 31-0.

Currently holding a one-game lead in the MAC standings over Akron Zips men’s basketball, the RedHawks are focused on maintaining their edge and securing a top seed in the conference tournament — and potentially a favorable position in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

History in the Making

An undefeated regular season at this level is rare air. Every game now carries added pressure, heightened expectations, and national attention. But Miami has consistently shown poise in tight moments, depth across the roster, and the ability to win both at home and on the road.

With momentum, confidence, and a growing national spotlight, the RedHawks are not just winning — they’re building a season that could go down as one of the most memorable in program history.

All eyes now turn to Oxford as Miami looks to finish what it started.

Miami (OH) Continues Rise Up AP Poll Entering Final Week Of Regular Season was originally published on rnbcincy.com