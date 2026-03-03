Famed Fashion Brand Hanifa Is Pressing Pause — And The Culture Is Standing Behind It

Hanifa has celebrated and centered Black women, bringing joy and innovation to the fashion industry.

The founder, Anifa Mvuemba, has been transparent about the mental toll of scaling and the need for space to recalibrate.

The brand's importance is recognized, and the community is supportive, ready to welcome Hanifa back when it's ready.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

For the past few hours, many of our timelines have been focused on one thing: the Hanifa brand. In a rare and vulnerable act, the brand’s founder and designer, Anifa Mvuemba, announced that she’s pressing pause on production. And of course, everyone has something to say. Support for the beloved brand has come quickly, and so has the commentary. Here at HB, we will always support Hanifa — and everything it stands for.

Because if you’re in fashion, you already know what Hanifa has meant.

Hanifa Is And Will Forever Be A Brand We Love – She’s That Girl

The label has brought joy, spurred innovation, and shifted conversations. It has celebrated Black women in full — our curves, our confidence, our melanin, the way we carry ourselves from event to event, and how we want to feel when we get dressed.

Hanifa has never played it safe.

And I’m speaking from experience. I’ve been a fan for years. I’ve fought online during her drops. I’ve refreshed carts during Hanifa Friday like it was a sport. I’ve shown up to events and cheered her on in real time. I’ve also interviewed Anifa, and what always stayed with me is that the brand has never felt separate from her life. Family was often right there. Her work was personal – and purpose clear.

Anida creates sculpted silhouettes that understand our bodies and curves. She crafts dramatic denim cuts that made basics feel editorial. And her gowns leave people speechless. Anifa poured herself into the work — even expanding into bridal, creating pieces for the woman who’s getting married to the love of her life and still showing up as the baddie she’s always been.

And while we know a pause is not the end, it’s important that we recognize the brand’s importance and give Anifa her flowers while also giving her space to renew and recharge.

Anifa Drops A Vulnerable Multi-Carousel Post, Speaks Directly To Fans And Industry Insiders

“I’ve been sitting with this question for some time now. Is it all worth it? I’ve considered shutting Hanifa down,” she wrote in black font on a white background. “Because that was A LOT. I think we can all agree. When something goes wrong at this level, you don’t argue the cost. You deal with it, and you take responsibility.”

Announcing her pause on March 2, Anifa used the multi-slide carousel to open up about how and why she had considered shutting down her legacy brand, explaining the fulfillment issues, the weight of scaling, and the pressure that followed.

She continued, “I also believe you can hold someone accountable without being cruel. Somewhere along the way, it stopped being about the problem and got personal. We’re a brand, but we’re also people. That takes a mental toll. Founder-led brands operate under a different kind of scrutiny. And when you’re a Black woman, the margin for grace is thinner.”

In the video showing HQ packed with boxes and orders moving through the warehouse again, she narrated what growth has actually looked like behind the scenes: “Scaling sounds exciting. It sounds like growth, momentum, expansion, but in real time, it exposes everything. It shows you where your systems hold and where they don’t.”

She explained that the team pulled a portion of orders back in-house because “sometimes you don’t wait, you just have to step in,” a reminder that protecting your name sometimes means doing the work yourself.

“It’s always been bigger than clothes for me. I just need time,” Anifa added.

We’re Rooting For Hanifa – And Will Be Here When It Returns

Hanifa has already given so many of us something we can’t unsee: what it looks like when Black women are designed for, celebrated, and centered.

And that doesn’t change with today’s announcement. If anything, it makes this moment more human. A founder choosing space. A woman choosing breath. A brand choosing to recalibrate before the next chapter.

We’ll be here when she’s ready.

Famed Fashion Brand Hanifa Is Pressing Pause — And The Culture Is Standing Behind It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com