Passing The Torch! Living Legend Buddy Guy Makes Tiny Desk Debut With 'Sinners' Star Miles Caton

What better way to end Black History Month than Buddy Guy making his Tiny Desk debut and passing the musical torch to Sinners star Miles Caton?

Somebody tell Remmick to just mind his business! The historic concert transports you back in time across Guy’s 70-year career, starting with his 1991 hit, “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues. Between expert guitar licks, Guy brought the laughs as he continued to the mojo music of the 1970 classic, “Hoochie Coochie Man.”

The beloved Blues player is as seasoned as he is sharp, making it hard to believe his upcoming North American tour is in celebration of his upcoming 90th birthday. He even joked that if he masters cursing in music, there’s a promising rap career in his future as well.

Then Guy, who still regularly performs at Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago, brought out Miles Caton. Guy briefly appears at the end of Sinners as the older version of Caton’s character, but his influence runs deep in the film’s iconic sound and critically acclaimed soundtrack. Thanks to Tiny Desk, fans of the record-breaking blockbuster can see this dynamic duo perform together for the first time.

Caton, who comes from a Gospel music dynasty, learned to play the Blues for the role of Sammie. He mastered it so well, Guy joked that the 21-year-old is almost too good to play with, noting, “If you always play the Blues right, you’re playing it wrong.”

As a dynamic duo, Caton and Guy perform “Travelin,'” the first song Sammie performs in the film. Fresh off a 9th Grammy win for Ain’t Done With The Blues, his quick wit between riffs keeps Caton on his toes through their hilarious call-and-response of timeless Blues themes.

For the grand finale, they end with the hauntingly beautiful and award-winning song, “I Lied To You.” Once again, Caton and Guy playfully perform and banter like they’re in their own world. Just like in the 2025 instant classic movie, Caton beautifully belts a note that brings the house down. Check out the full concert below.

Guy shared the Tiny Desk stage with Dan Souvigney on piano, Ric Hall on guitar, Orlando Wright on bass, and Pooky Styx on drums.

Friday’s epic Tiny Desk show only the latest milestone in Guy’s musical mission from two trailblazing titans of Blues. In 2025, Guy told Variety, “Muddy Waters and BB King, I knew ’em before they passed away, and they told me, ‘Man, if you outlive me, just try to keep the blues alive.’ So it just makes me feel good to see something that is letting people know a little more about it.” Despite previously retiring from touring, he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

If you can’t get enough of this Buddy’s Blues blessings, he’s taking his show on the road to a city near you starting July 15 for the BG90 Tour. Tickets are now available at BuddyGuy.net.

