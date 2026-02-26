Girl Scouts’ New Exploremores Cookie Hits Ohio!

The Girl Scouts have launched an exciting new cookie for the 2026 season. This addition delights fans across Ohio. It builds on a long tradition of annual sales. The program helps girls develop essential skills. Ohio’s Heartland council drives the effort statewide.

Meet the New Cookie: Exploremores

Meet Exploremores, the fresh addition to the lineup. Inspired by rocky road ice cream, it offers a unique twist. This sandwich cookie features rich chocolate wafers. It includes marshmallow and toasted almond crème filling. The flavor promises a delightful experience. Fans of classic treats will love this innovative combination. The cookie embodies the spirit of adventure. It aligns perfectly with Girl Scouts’ core values. Exploremores joins beloved favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Launch Details in Ohio

In Ohio, the season began on January 15, 2026. Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland announced the debut proudly. Troops in Columbus and other areas participate actively. Sales occur through door-to-door visits and booth setups. Digital orders make purchasing convenient online. Everyone can join the fun easily.

Nationally, the announcement arrived earlier in January. Adobe sponsors the program this year. Their support focuses on STEM and outdoor activities. Ohio girls gain valuable opportunities. Local events celebrate the new flavor enthusiastically.

Benefits of the Cookie Program

Selling cookies teaches entrepreneurship to young scouts. They learn goal-setting and money management skills. Public speaking improves through customer interactions. Teamwork plays a key role in troop efforts. Proceeds fund exciting trips and community projects.

In Ohio, funds support meaningful local initiatives. Girls build confidence and leadership abilities. The program empowers them for future success. Many parents observe positive changes in their children.

How to Get Your Cookies

Ohio residents can find cookies without difficulty. Use the Girl Scouts’ online cookie finder tool. Troops provide nationwide shipping options. Visit local booths at stores and events. You support scouts directly.

Prices stay affordable across all varieties. Stock up on Exploremores quickly. Supplies often sell out fast.

Looking Ahead

The 2026 season offers fun and personal growth. Exploremores adds fresh excitement to the tradition. Ohio’s strong involvement strengthens community bonds. Future launches may introduce more innovations. Girl Scouts continue inspiring new generations.