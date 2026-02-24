Keeping It Real: 2FeetBino Reflects on His Journey and Lone Wolf Era

Source: Reach Media / other

Atlanta’s own 2FEETBINO recently stopped by “Posted On The Corner” to chop it up about his journey, his new project Lone Wolf, and what keeps him motivated. The PDE artist, whose music has been buzzing in the streets and even caught the ear of super-producer Mike Will, dropped some gems about his past, his creative drive, and why he believes he’s the most talented artist in Atlanta.

First things first, where did that name come from? Bino explained that “Beano” was a childhood nickname given to him by his mom. The “Two Feet” part came later, a name he created for himself that stands for being “ten toes down.” He also admitted to a unique habit of driving with two feet—one on the gas and one on the brake. It’s a name that stands out, reflecting an artist who moves to the beat of his own drum.



With the release of his project Lone Wolf, 2FEETBINO is seeing a lot of love and positive feedback from his fans. He mentioned that tracks like “Kobe Bryant” and “Paw Patrol” were some of the first he recorded, but it’s the song “Heaven” that’s really making waves right now. For Bino, the project was about giving his supporters a solid body of work. The title Lone Wolf resonated with him on a personal level, a feeling he embraced before even looking up its meaning.



When it comes to his creative process, Bino’s journey is one of growth. His first rap was actually written by his uncle. He later wrote his own song about his mother as part of a probation program, a moment that sparked his rap career. These days, he finds making music to be more therapeutic than just fun. He draws inspiration from both the highs and lows of life, and his early exposure to Kanye West, thanks to his Chicago-born mother, helped shape his musical perspective.

Reflecting on his path, 2FEETBINO is all about authenticity and staying true to himself. He shared that he’s learned a lot from watching Young Nudy move, particularly how Nudy never let the industry dictate his moves. Bino carries that same energy, focusing on his own path without chasing quick fame. If he could talk to his 15-year-old self, he’d advise staying out of jail. Now a proud girl dad, his focus is clear: creating a lasting legacy. He’s confident in his talent, stating, “I don’t feel like nobody in Atlanta could touch me on no level.” With his talent and realness, he’s building something that’s meant to last.

