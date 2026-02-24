Source: CelineGelinas65 / Getty

A 34-year-old Ohio man accused of promoting violence against law enforcement and the federal government has been sentenced to prison.

Jerime Graham-Woods of Mount Vernon, Ohio, was sentenced last week to 42 months (3.5 years) behind bars. The sentencing follows his guilty plea in November to multiple federal charges, including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and interstate communication of threats to injure.

In addition to his prison term, Graham-Woods will serve three years of supervised release.

According to court records, the charges stem from a series of alarming social media posts made between June and September 2023. Investigators say Graham-Woods used a social media platform to share repeated threats and statements advocating violence against law enforcement officers and government officials.

Among the posts cited in court documents were statements such as:

“I can’t wait to be a part of the violent revolution;” “I can’t wait to start shooting law enforcement;” “lotta bodies in my future;” and “I’m very much for shooting police.”

Authorities also pointed to additional comments encouraging others to commit violent acts, including:

“start killing politicians,” “start killing federal agents,” “let’s just show the government what all of our guns are for. Stop talking and start loading,” and “start shooting.”

Law enforcement found a video allegedly showing Graham-Woods firing a Heckler & Koch MP5SD 9mm submachine gun at an indoor shooting range. Officials noted he was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction dating back to 2012.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Toledo Resident Agency.





Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Threats and Violent Online Posts was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com