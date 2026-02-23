Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

On Friday, just after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners were unconstitutional, because, as usual, Trump was assuming powers that are actually granted to Congress, a man who called himself “John Barron” called in to C-Span to complain that the SCOTUS ruling was “the worst decision you ever have in your life, practically…a terrible decision.”

The man, whose name is suspiciously comprised of the name of Trump’s youngest son, and his middle name, also suspiciously sounded just like Trump, leading people across social media to speculate that the caller was, in fact, Trump himself, making comments in defense of himself under a pseudonym that the president actually did once use to personally take calls as someone other than himself. (Yes, you read that right, and we’ll circle back to that point shortly.)

“Because so many of you are talking about Friday’s C-SPAN caller who identified himself as ‘John Barron,’ we want to put this to rest: it was not the president. The call came from a central Virginia phone number and came while the president was in a widely covered, in-person White House meeting with the governors,” C-Span said in a statement on Sunday. “Tune into C-SPAN for the actual president at the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.”

Predictably, not everyone was convinced by C-Span’s perfectly reasonable explanation for the call, because in this topsy-turvy MAGA world — where up is down, right is left, “groceries” is a rarely used “old-fashioned” word, and boat batteries cause shark attacks — anything is possible, and nothing is truly reasonable.

Now, for the part where people still believe Trump called in as fake Trump to defend real Trump — because our stupid-ass president has literally done similar things in the past.

From Forbes:

Users on social media quickly pointed out that the name “John Barron” was famously used by the president as a pseudonym to talk to reporters in the 1980s. According to the Washington Post, when reporters would call the Trump Organization to request an interview with Trump, they would sometimes be referred to a spokesperson, “John Barron,” who was “actually Trump, hiding behind a fake name.” In 1990, Trump was asked about the pseudonym while testifying under oath as part of a labor dispute case and admitted: “I believe on occasion I used that name.”

So, OK, most likely, what happened here is someone who can do a damn good Trump impersonation, and who was also aware of Trump using the “John Barron” pseudonym in the past, called in to C-Span as a prank, causing people to believe Trump was out here playing games that — if we’re being honest — aren’t even beyond this president to play.

Trump is so lacking in self-awareness that he thinks it makes him appear less racist when he makes Black History Month and Jesse Jackson’s death all about himself and everything he pretends he has done for Black people.

He’s so detached from reality that he thinks it’s plausible to accuse Joe Biden of using his presidential powers to direct FBI agents to take part in the Jan. 6 terrorist attacks — weeks before Biden was even inaugurated as president.

Trump once shared an AI-generated video of himself promoting magical “medbeds” as if he thought his own fake self, hocking fake medical advancements, was actually real.

So, yeah — Trump calling in to C-Span as Pseudo-Trump may not have actually happened, but it would be completely on brand if it did.

The man is a living, breathing satire of himself. Who even knows what’s real anymore?

SEE ALSO:

White NYC Professor Claims Racist Remarks Were Taken Out Of Context

Man Found Hanging In Fair Oaks Park Identified As 21-Year-Old Kyle Bassinga





C-SPAN Says No, Trump Did Not Call In Pretending To Be John Barron. Folks Aren’t Buying It, Though was originally published on newsone.com