Rick Ross & Ludacris Headline Reds’ 2026 Post-Game Concert Series

Source: Getty Images

The Ohio Lottery Post-Game Concert Series is returning to Great American Ball Park for the 2026 season, with Rick Ross and Ludacris leading this year’s hip-hop lineup.

Ross is set to perform Friday, August 14th following the Cincinnati Reds game against the Miami Marlins.

The Maybach Music Group founder rose to prominence with Port of Miami and has since delivered more than a decade of consistent chart success, including multiple No. 1 albums and Grammy nominations.

Ludacris will close out the series Friday, September 4th after the Reds take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

MORE: Black History Month: What Did Cincinnati Look Like 200 Years Ago?

The three-time Grammy winner has sold over 24 million albums worldwide, with hits like “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” and “Money Maker.” His appearance follows the 25th anniversary of his debut album Back for the First Time.

The 2026 series also includes country singer Jon Pardi (July 8 vs. Phillies) and dj Marshmello (July 31 vs. Pirates).

All fans with a game ticket can stay for the post-game performances.

A limited number of Ohio Lottery Field Passes will be available for on-field viewing.



