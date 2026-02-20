(More) Danger, Sabotage & Shady Scenarios: 'Beauty In Black' Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Promises Pure Chaos

The wigs are laid, the power plays are louder than ever, and the Bellarie family is still allergic to minding their business. Tyler Perry and Netflix just dropped the official trailer for Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2, and let’s just say Mar. 19 cannot come fast enough.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the second half of the season promises an all-out reckoning for the Bellarie empire, where sex, secrets, and sabotage are practically part of the employee handbook. And yes, the chaos is very much loading.

If you need a refresher, season 2, part 1 saw Kimmie, played by Taylor Polidore Williams, fully stepping into her villain era. After marrying Horace Bellarie and securing her position as head of his lucrative haircare company, she made it clear she no longer needed permission to lead. She is claiming her seat at the table and redecorating the whole boardroom while she is at it. As Williams told Tudum, Kimmie understands the cost of power now and chooses it anyway.

The problem is that Horace’s entitled sons, Roy and Charles, along with Norman and ex-wife, Olivia, are not exactly ready to hand over the keys to the kingdom. And then there is Mallory. Played by Crystle Stewart, Mallory has been running things and is not thrilled about being dethroned. Season 2, part 1 was basically a masterclass in petty warfare between two women who refuse to blink first.

But part 2? The trailer hints at a twist. The rivalry may take a back seat to survival. Stewart teased Tudum that Mallory and Kimmie are starting to realize their biggest threat might not be each other. That does not mean they are braiding each other’s hair and singing Kumbaya. It means the enemy of my enemy might temporarily get a seat at the table.

And let us not forget Roy. His marriage to Mallory is about to get darker and more dangerous. Secrets will spill. Alliances will crumble. A new villain named Gina enters the chat and immediately threatens Olivia, because apparently, this family didn’t have enough drama already.

Bottom line: No one’s safe. Every lie is circling back. And if Tyler Perry is involved, you already know somebody is about to learn a very hard lesson. March 19 is about to be messy in the best way.

Check Out The Trailer For Tyler Perry’s “Beauty In Black” Season 2 Part 2 Below:

(More) Danger, Sabotage & Shady Scenarios: 'Beauty In Black' Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Promises Pure Chaos was originally published on bossip.com