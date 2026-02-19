Free Yourself: Fantasia’s Hubby Kendall Taylor Calmly Castigates Singer’s Father Over ‘Money Theft’ Claims—’False & Fictitious’

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Fantasia’s husband, Kendall Taylor, has entered the spotlight, stepping up to defend his wife and himself amid the escalating feud between her and her father, Joseph Barrino. Taylor’s encouraging the estranged patriarch to free himself from allegations he’s slamming as “false and fictitious.”

The drama began on Feb. 18, when Joseph stirred up controversy by accusing Kendall of stealing money from Fantasia, just days after the entrepreneur re-proposed to her on Valentine’s Day. Now, he’s clearing his name.

Kendall Taylor denied the accusations in a 17-minute-long video.

In a 17-minute Instagram video posted later that evening, Kendall passionately denied the allegations, stressing that he would never betray the trust he’s built with his wife over nearly 12 years together.

“When I find myself in an environment where my wife feels compelled to go to war, that’s a problem,” Kendall began. “So against my own methodologies and comfortability, I have a duty to cover my wife and my family.”

He made it clear that he would never take money from Fantasia, reminding fans that he had achieved financial success well before meeting her.

“When I met my wife, I was running my own multi-million dollar company,” the mentor and Salute1st founder stated firmly. “That means her success, her career, didn’t build me.”

Kendall went on to explain that the tension between him, Fantasia, and her father began soon after their private wedding in 2014, which was followed by a formal ceremony in 2015. He called the theft claims “false and fictitious,” adding that Joseph didn’t attend their wedding and never made an effort to connect with him.

He also claimed that he was the one who spotted the theft in Fantasia’s finances.

He also listed several instances where he’s supported Fantasia during financial hardships. Kendall recalled a moment in 2015 when the “Superpower” singer came to him in tears, unable to even buy “a pocketbook” because of her financial struggles. That’s when he decided to take a deeper look into her finances and spotted theft.

“So I went through the books, and I saw very clear, that there was a lot of brown bagging and stealing going on,” he explained.” Despite his lack of experience in the music industry, Kendall said he relied on wisdom and prayer to guide him in protecting his wife’s finances.

“At the same time people were stealing from me,” he added. That’s when they decided they were going to work together to oversee their finances through a joint company.

Kendall continued to detail his active role in managing Fantasia’s career, saying:

“I’ve been at every meeting, I’ve been on every call, I’ve negotiated every contract. I’ve been a part of every single thing that has allowed her gift to be in the proper place, because I promised her, ‘You will never die broken. You will never die shrunk, out on drugs, and you will not die alone, like a lot of the greats out there. Because I’m your man, that’s me, and I’ve honored that, and I’ve exceeded my goals.’”

He then turned his attention to Joseph, questioning why he hadn’t been a more supportive father over the years. He pondered where Joseph was when they needed his help, including one period where they had only $200,000 in their account but had to borrow money to put on multiple shows.

“Where were you when my wife had to go through surgeries and I was the one caring for her?” he continued, referencing the singer’s knee surgery in 2020 that caused her to miss multiple shows. “Where was your wisdom when we needed it?”

Kendall also claimed that he “compelled” Fantasia to give Joseph $3,500 when he needed it, despite her reluctance.

“I’m the reason you got the money. I’m the reason a lot of people in the family have gotten the money because I don’t hold on to money,” he said.

Before signing off, Kendall shifted the focus back onto his work with Salute1st, implying that the drama with Joseph was only a distraction from the meaningful work he’s doing to impact the lives of male youth.

“I got too many young men around the country that I represent. I am the CEO of Salute1st and Salute1st Global. We are out here changing lives and school systems and prisons. We on track to give out 100 scholarships this year. We’re doing internships, STEM camps. We got summer camps going…”

He added, “So, I’m not going to continue to let you go out there and talk about, I stole some money when I got rid of the people who stole….One thing I make sure of is that when we build something, that beautiful lady that I call my wife—she’s got the keys.”

Fantasia called her father, Joseph Barrino, ‘a donor’ and vowed to expose him.

Kendall Taylor’s response came just a few hours after Fantasia took to social media to clap back against her father’s accusations, posting his mugshot on social media, vowing to go live to “finish the war” he started.

She quickly deleted the post, but not before writing a defiant caption.

“I wasn’t going to do this, but this has gotten out of hand,” she wrote. “Joseph Barrino, I can’t even call you Dad or a Father, you are a DONOR!!!”

She continued:

“We have covered for you long enough. My mom and I have made you look like you were an okay man, but now you’ve come for my KING!!! Tonight, I will go live, and behind me will stand all who know YOU!!! How can someone steal if I, Fantasia Taylor, am the CEO and my King, Kendall Taylor, is the President of all our companies?”

She ended the post with a fiery declaration:

“Tonight, I shall help finish the war you started!!!”

The drama began after Fantasia shared a heartwarming video of Kendall’s Valentine’s Day proposal on Feb. 14, when he presented her with an 11-carat diamond ring in front of a Houston crowd. Fans were captivated by the moment, but Joseph’s allegations quickly overshadowed it.

Yikes!

What do you think about this drama brewing between Fantasia, Kendall Taylor and her father, Joseph Barrino? Thoughts?

Free Yourself: Fantasia’s Hubby Kendall Taylor Calmly Castigates Singer’s Father Over ‘Money Theft’ Claims—’False & Fictitious’ was originally published on bossip.com