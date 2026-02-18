Judge Says Black Mother Must Pay $3.2 Million To Teen Accused Of Racially Bullying Her Son & Forcing Him To Drink Urine

Teen's racist act downplayed as "immature" despite public outrage.

Victim's mother accused of misusing fundraiser, despite using funds to support her son.

Jury's decision seen as a win for conservatives against 'wokeism'

Source: Max Zolotukhin / Getty

This story is going to run you hot. It would be infuriating during any month, but during Black History Month? Prepare yourself…

Back in March 2021, BOSSIP reported on a story out of Plano, Texas, where a then 13-year-old Black child named SeMarion Humphrey was allegedly shot with BB guns, beaten, and forced to drink urine during a sleepover with his white friends. Humphrey’s mother accused the then-unnamed white friend of racially bullying her son. Subsequently, a video of the incident went viral, sparking outrage and prompting calls for justice. Sadly, it appears that the justice sought has been turned into a weapon that has been wielded against the victim of the heinous behavior.

According to CBS 8, Summer Smith, Humphrey’s mother, and her attorney, Kim Cole, were found guilty of causing emotional distress and publicly revealing private information about the perpetrator, now-19-year-old Asher Vann. As a result, a Texas jury has ordered the mother and attorney to pay Vann $3.2 million in restitution.

Stop. Take a deep breath. You good? Ok.

Conservative media outlets are chalking this up as a huge win in their disingenuous “fight” against “wokeism.” Even going as far as inviting Asher onto their networks in a bad-faith attempt to sanitize the incident.

Vann also copped a plea to WFAA:

“It was immature. It was stupid. It was nasty. But that’s not who I am and that’s not me today,” Vann told WFAA on Thursday. “This wasn’t me doing a racist act. This isn’t me hating someone because of their skin color. This was me at an immature stage of my life at a sleepover for my birthday, doing immature, dumb things,” he said.

Because of the intense public outrage, Vann believes his life has been significantly damaged, saying, “…I don’t feel like I am who I should’ve been at this age because of that.”

We’d argue that he is exactly who he’s supposed to be seen as because of the act he committed.

As for the mom in this situation, Summer Smith, she says she was defending her son against a vile act, and she doesn’t appear to regret her decision one bit.

“Defending my son was what I should have done. And I would defend my son still,” Smith said. “I feel that the acts were vile. And I feel like that was my opinion of the act. The urinate in a cup, to put it to someone’s lips to have them drink it, is vile.”



Smith also noted that she didn’t seek harm against Vann but rather accountability.

“I never wanted anyone to threaten anyone at the school or anything. I simply wanted them to be held accountable in the proper way,”

Both Smith and Cole plan to appeal the Collin County jury’s decision, but Vann’s lawyer Justin Nichols accuses the women of lying to the public and using GoFundMe campaign donations for illegitimate purposes.

“The public had been lied to and misled, and when people thought they were giving money to help this kid go to a new school and get some professional help, none of the money was going for that purpose,” Nichols said.



Smith refutes this claim, saying that she did use some of the funds for SeMarion’s therapy as well as any other need he had. (Also, why are y’all steady pocket-watchin’?)

“Anything to be able to help him be able to move forward with life. He went through a traumatic experience, and these people wanted to support him. And so I used it to help him with anything he needed.”



Judge Says Black Mother Must Pay $3.2 Million To Teen Accused Of Racially Bullying Her Son & Forcing Him To Drink Urine was originally published on bossip.com