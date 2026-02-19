5 Fun Winter Activities for Kids in Cincinnati

Fountain Square's outdoor ice rink provides festive winter fun and hot chocolate.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Museum Center offer educational and interactive experiences.

Newport Aquarium and indoor trampoline parks provide entertainment for all ages.

Winter in Cincinnati brings a crisp chill to the air. However, it also opens up exciting opportunities for family fun. If you’re looking for ways to keep the kids entertained, you’ve come to the right place. In fact, the city offers a mix of indoor and outdoor activities that spark joy. Additionally, these experiences create lasting memories for everyone. So, bundle up and get ready to explore. Here are five fantastic things to do with your little ones this season.

Source: Canva/Radio One / Canva/Radio One

1. Ice Skating at Fountain Square

First, head downtown to Fountain Square for some classic winter fun. The outdoor rink transforms the area into a festive wonderland. Kids can glide across the ice while holiday lights twinkle overhead. Moreover, skate rentals are available on-site for convenience. Although it might be cold, the excitement keeps everyone warm. Besides, hot chocolate vendors are nearby to refuel after a few laps. This activity builds confidence and laughter in equal measure.

2. Visit the Cincinnati Zoo

Next, take the family to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Even in winter, the zoo remains open with special exhibits. Kids love seeing animals like Fiona the hippo up close. Furthermore, indoor areas provide shelter from the weather. While outdoors, you might catch penguins playing in the snow. In addition, educational programs teach about wildlife conservation. So, it’s not just fun but also enriching. Plan to spend a few hours wandering the paths.

3. Explore the Cincinnati Museum Center

Love Family & Parenting? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Then, dive into history and science at the Cincinnati Museum Center. This massive venue houses multiple museums under one roof. Children can interact with dinosaur fossils and train exhibits. Additionally, the Omnimax theater shows captivating films. Although it’s indoors, the space feels adventurous and vast. Besides, hands-on activities keep young minds engaged. Therefore, it’s perfect for a rainy or snowy day. You’ll leave with new knowledge and smiles.

Source: Susan Chiang / Getty

4. Adventure at Newport Aquarium

After that, cross the river to Newport Aquarium for underwater wonders. Sharks, penguins, and colorful fish mesmerize kids of all ages. Moreover, the tunnel walk-through feels like being in the ocean. While there, touch stingrays in the interactive pool. In addition, daily shows feature divers feeding the animals. However, book tickets in advance to avoid lines. This spot combines education with awe-inspiring sights. Yet, it’s all indoors, so weather isn’t an issue.

5. Bounce at Indoor Trampoline Parks

Finally, let the energy out at a trampoline park like Sky Zone or Urban Air. These venues offer jumping, climbing, and obstacle courses. Furthermore, they’re designed for safe family play. Although kids burn off steam, parents can join in too. Besides, some have foam pits and dodgeball areas. During winter, it’s a great escape from cabin fever. So, schedule a session and watch the giggles unfold. Before leaving, grab a snack at the on-site cafe.

Cincinnati’s winter scene is full of delightful options for families. Whether you prefer outdoor thrills or cozy indoor spots, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, these activities foster bonding and adventure. Therefore, don’t let the cold keep you inside. Instead, embrace the season with your kids. You’ll create stories to share for years to come.