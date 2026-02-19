Ohio’s Most Stolen Cars in 2025 – Top 10 List

The most stolen cars in Ohio shift with trends, but recent data shows clear patterns. Thieves target certain models more often. For example, Hyundai and Kia vehicles top many lists now.

Source: Hyundai / Hyundai Kona

Recent Theft Trends in Ohio

Vehicle thefts dropped in Ohio lately. In 2024, the state saw about 24,597 stolen vehicles. That’s a big 23% decrease from 2023. Moreover, nationwide thefts fell 17% that year too. However, Ohio still ranks in the top 10 states for theft volume. Cities like Columbus see higher rates. Still, overall numbers are heading down.

Top Stolen Models in Ohio

The Hyundai Elantra leads as the most stolen car in Ohio. Over 1,300 Elantras vanished in 2024 alone. In fact, it was the No. 1 stolen model statewide. Additionally, the Hyundai Sonata came in second with around 1,159 thefts. Then, several Kia models follow closely. These include the Kia Optima, Sportage, Soul, and Forte.

Love Crime? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Why these cars? Many lack strong immobilizers in older models. Thieves exploit that weakness easily. Consequently, they become easy targets. Meanwhile, older Hondas and Chevys appear less now. In contrast, past years favored pickups like Ford F-150s or Chevy Silverados.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

National Comparison and Reasons

Nationally, the Hyundai Elantra topped with over 31,000 thefts in 2024. Similarly, the Sonata ranked second. Furthermore, Chevy Silverado, Honda Accord, and Kia Optima rounded out the top five. Ohio mirrors this shift toward sedans and crossovers. Therefore, imports dominate lists more than trucks lately.

Thieves often use simple methods. They break in or use software glitches. As a result, owners face higher risks. Recovery rates stay decent though. About 35% of stolen cars return the same day.

Tips to Protect Your Ride

Lock doors always. Park in well-lit areas. Use steering wheel locks if possible. Also, install alarms or trackers. Finally, avoid leaving keys inside. Small steps help a lot.

Ohio’s theft scene improves overall. Yet certain models remain vulnerable. Stay aware to keep your car safe.