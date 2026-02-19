Listen Live
Villanova Edges Xavier 92-89 in Overtime

Published on February 18, 2026

Xavier’s men’s basketball team battled hard last night but fell short in a thrilling overtime heartbreaker. They lost to Villanova 92-89 at Cintas Center. It was a tough one to swallow for the Musketeers.

A Close Battle from the Start

The game stayed tight right away. Xavier trailed by just one at halftime, 43-42. Both teams traded buckets in the second half. The Musketeers even took a brief lead late. However, Villanova clawed back to force overtime.

In the extra period, things got intense. Villanova outscored Xavier 11-8. Acaden Lewis stepped up big for the Wildcats. He dropped 21 points total, including five in OT. Meanwhile, Xavier fought to the end.

Standout Performances for Xavier

Tre Carroll led the way with a game-high 28 points. He hit clutch shots, including a three to make it 90-89 with nine seconds left. Jovan Milicevic added 20 points. Malik Messina-Moore chipped in 15. The team showed real heart. Still, turnovers hurt them at key moments.

What It Means Moving Forward

Xavier dropped to 13-13 overall and 5-10 in the Big East. Villanova improved to 21-5 and 12-3 in conference play. This was the second OT loss in eight days for the Musketeers. Fans left disappointed, but the effort was there.

Overall, it was an exciting Big East showdown. Xavier played tough against a strong opponent. They need to shake this off quickly. The season isn’t over yet. The next games could turn things around. The guys left everything on the court last night. That’s something to build on.

