Hustle Theatre’s 'First Negro Rig' Skit: Spike Lee Brings the Laughs

Hustle Theatre Brings Laughter with “The First Negro Rig” on The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle radio show delivered a comedic gem with its latest “Hustle Theatre” segment, featuring the iconic filmmaker and actor Spike Lee. Known for its sharp humor and cultural commentary, the segment took listeners on a hilarious journey back to 1989 Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, to relive the fictional Black History moment of “The First Negro Rig.”



This skit paints a vivid picture of a sweltering summer day where ingenuity and resourcefulness took center stage. The story follows a family’s desperate attempt to fix a broken air conditioner using unconventional tools like a shoelace, gum, and a prayer. Kyle, Lore’l and Alton, joined by Spike Lee, brought the characters to life with their dynamic performances, blending humor with a nostalgic nod to the resilience of Black communities.

Listeners were treated to laugh-out-loud moments, including the makeshift repair being dubbed a “violation of every law of physics” and the garage door hilariously doubling as a cooling fan. This moment in fake Black history cleverly highlighted the creativity born out of necessity, all while celebrating the spirit of innovation.

Spike Lee’s guest appearance added an extra layer of authenticity and humor, as he seamlessly joined the hosts in delivering punchlines and cultural references. The segment concluded with a heartfelt reminder of the importance of resourcefulness and community, wrapped in the signature comedic style of The Morning Hustle.

“Hustle Theatre” continues to be a fan-favorite, blending humor with cultural storytelling, and this latest installment is a testament to its brilliance.

