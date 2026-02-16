Black History Month already comes with its own rhythm, soul, and ancestral bassline but this year, Jill Scott decided to slide us a gift that sparked “conversation, verbal elation and stimulation” After more than a decade away from the album game, Ms. Jilly from Philly is back with To Whom This May Concern, a 19-track body of work that dropped Friday, February 13, and yes, it was worth the wait.

The album is a rich blend of soul, R&B, hip hop, and spoken word, basically a sonic gumbo that only Jill Scott could stir without spilling a drop. She also tapped a lineup that bridges generations and vibes, including Tierra Whack, Too $hort, and JID. This album ain’t boxed in. It’s grown, playful, reflective, and knows exactly who it’s talking to.

AS for her fans? Oh, they showed up immediately. Over on Threads, the praise poured in heavy. Journalist @thedanielleyoung wrote, “I love that you can tell when Jill Scott is smiling when she is singing.”

And that’s straight facts. If you’ve been rocking with Jill since Who Is Jill Scott?, you know exactly when she’s smiling mid-lyric. Her expressions don’t just stay on her face; they live in the music. Another listener, @kristen.gray, summed it up perfectly: “Being in your 30s experiencing a Jill Scott album rollout is a gift. It’s sexy, spiritual, so beautiful to witness.” No lies detected.

Scott explained that even the title, To Whom This May Concern came to her like a sigh of relief — a quiet exhale that signaled the album would land exactly where it needed to. It’s for who it’s for. And she hopes listeners walk away fed, sustained, and maybe even healed.

In a sit-down with Billboard, Scott opened up about why it took her more than ten years to release a new project. She made it clear: “it wasn’t a creative block, it was a creative break.” Life had to be lived. From navigating premenopause to raising a teenager, she chose to prioritize being human before being an artist. As she put it, Jill Scott doesn’t live in her house. Nobody calls her that at home. That separation is what allows her to refill herself so she can pour back into the music when the time is right.



“It’s the energy that follows me around the house: in the shower, when I’m cleaning, making a bed. But I needed to take a break from that so that I could live life. I am, you know, a human being. So of course, there’s all kinds of stuff like perimenopause. That’s interesting. I have a teenager now; that’s different than ever before.”

And for the fans who’ve been begging the universe (and NPR) for years? Your prayers have been answered. Jill Scott is officially pulling up to Tiny Desk Concerts, premiering Monday, January 16th. Black History Month blessings, indeed.

To Whom This May Concern is now streaming on all platforms. Press play, light a candle or anything else of your choice, pour some wine, and let Jill do what Jill does best: remind us who we are.

The post To Whom This May Concern: Jill Scott’s New Album’s Serenely Sparks Conversation Ahead Of Her ‘Tiny Desk’ Debut appeared first on Bossip.

