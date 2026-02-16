Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 16, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From the halls of Congress to the global stage of the 2026 Olympics, the latest update touches on critical issues of accountability, political respect, and the enduring spirit of Black excellence.

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

A Fight for Justice: Department of Homeland Security Shutdown

The most pressing headline involves a significant standoff in Washington, resulting in the official shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. This isn’t just a bureaucratic pause; it represents a fight for justice and safety within our neighborhoods. Lawmakers missed the funding deadline for the department’s 260,000 employees due to a fierce debate over immigration reform and police accountability. The catalyst for this closure was the tragic shooting of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis—a painful reminder of the ongoing struggle for civil rights. Democrats are holding the line with a list of 10 demands aimed at protecting our communities. While there is some bipartisan agreement on requiring immigration officers to wear body cameras—a crucial step for transparency—Republican lawmakers are pushing back against other safety measures, such as prohibiting agents from masking their identities.