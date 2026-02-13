Beyoncé Just Dropped Her Super Bowl Photos — And The Looks Were Worth The Wait

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Beyoncé just gave fans one more Super Bowl moment to talk about. Because if there’s one thing Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is going to do, it’s drop stunning visuals on her own time and give the people something to talk about.

Nearly a week after the big game, the superstar shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from her day. The visuals immediately had fans buzzing. The setting looks like a private jet and penthouse suite, but the real focus is her outfit.

Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Style: A Stunner From Rowen Rose’s Fall-Winter 2026 Collection

The Bey Hive leader wore a dramatic green croc-embossed maxi coat from the Rowen Rose Fall-Winter 2026 runway. The statement piece was paired with a matching structured handbag and sleek black sunglasses. Add in her fluffy honey-blonde bob and soft glam makeup, and we are living.

Under the coat, the Cecred owner kept the palette rich and coordinated. Beyoncé wore a cream off-the-shoulder ruched top tucked into high-waisted gray leggings. She finished the look with a thin burgundy belt and matching burgundy pointed heels. And let’s just say THICK-EYONCE is in full effect. The body was bodying.

Happily fed, Bey’s fans quickly lit up her comment section. They wrote “My B is back,” “Touchdown!” and the classic “Motherrrr.” One person joked they were “frantically searching every crevice of these pics for Act III clues,” while another simply declared, “Ok BOB.”

The Knowles-Carter Dynasty Takes Over The Super Bowl

Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

Super Bowl 2026 was already full of conversation about the Knowles-Carter dynasty. Blue Ivy and Rumi were spotted on the field with their Jay-Z before the game officially kicked off. Fans couldn’t stop talking about Blue Ivy’s growing style, beauty, and resemblance to her mom, while Rumi showed off her carefree kid energy. We love a sweet dad-and-daughters moment. And now Beyoncé’s visuals add another chapter to the family’s Super Bowl Sunday takeover.

Those who wondered where she was now have her answer. Not only was Bey merely steps away from the action, but she was serving style too.

