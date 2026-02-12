Source: Prince Williams / Getty

J. Cole is finally pushing back against a rapper who has had plenty to say about him.

No, not Kendrick Lamar or Drake, but Cam’ron. In 2024, Cole released Might Delete Later, which featured Killa Cam on the track “Ready ’24.”

At the time, the collaboration appeared to be the start of a mutually beneficial relationship between the two, a scratch-my-back, scratch-yours situation.

However, things reportedly shifted when the Harlem rapper sought a feature in return from The Fall-Off MC, which never materialized. Cam then allegedly Cole to sit down for an interview in exchange for his appearance on the record, a request Cole supposedly agreed to.

After multiple delays and rescheduled dates, the rapper-turned-podcaster grew frustrated and began considering legal action.

“I don’t wanna sue J. Cole, but I do, and will be compensated for what I did. That was the last thing I wanted to do, but it was kinda the only thing I could do.”

Cole’s legal team has since responded, denying that any binding agreement was ever made. According to the Forest Hills Drive rapper’s attorney, there was never a formal commitment tied to the collaboration.

“[Cam’ron] asked Cole to appear on his podcast, and he and Cole discussed the possibility of Cole appearing on plantiff’s podcast, but no commititment was ever made Cole to do so nor was there any agreement or condition related to ‘Ready ’24’ to do so.”

With both sides standing firm, what started as a feature request has now turned into a legal dispute playing out beyond the booth.

J. Cole Fires Back At Cam’ron, Asks Judge To Toss Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com