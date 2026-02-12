14 Things to Do for Valentine’s Day in Cincinnati
- Romantic dining options range from intimate Italian spots to scenic river views.
- Creative date ideas include interactive classes, comedy shows, and couples spa days.
- Staying in can be just as intentional, with homemade meals, wine tastings, and unplugged relaxation.
Valentine’s Day in Cincinnati can look however you want it to. Fancy and dressed up. Fun and interactive. Or completely off the grid and restful. Planning something for your partner, your friends, or yourself? Here’s a list of ways to spend February 14th in the Queen City.
1. Dinner at Sotto
Dim lights. Intimate corners. Handmade pasta. If you’re going for classic romance, Sotto sets the tone without you having to try too hard.
2. Cozy Up at Mamas
Comfort Italian food and a warm atmosphere make Mamas on Main an easy, heartfelt date-night choice.
3. Reserve a Table at Pepp & Dolores
Fresh pasta and a lively-but-romantic vibe.
4. Skyline Views at Chart House
Dinner overlooking the river and city skyline? That alone feels like a Valentine’s Day win.
5. Dress Up for MRBL
Modern, upscale, and picture-ready. MRBL is for couples who want dinner to feel like an event.
6. Cocktails at Nostalgia
Keep it smooth with drinks in a chic setting. Perfect for couples who prefer vibes over full dinner productions.
7. Wander the Cincinnati Art Museum
Turn Valentine’s Day into a cultural moment. Walk the galleries, debate your favorite pieces, and make it personal.
8. Laugh at the We Them Ones Comedy Tour
Nothing bonds people faster than laughter. Spend the night at Heritage Bank Center catching Mike Epps, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and more.
9. Take a Class at Drunken Academy
Interactive and different. Mixing drinks or learning something new beats sitting across the table scrolling your phone.
10. Play at Activate
If your relationship thrives on competition, this interactive gaming experience brings energy to date night.
11. Book a Paint + Sip
Creative, relaxed, and fun. Even if the art doesn’t turn out perfect, the memories will.
12. Plan an In-House Dinner
Cook together. Set the table. Light candles. Put the phones away. Sometimes staying in is the most intentional move.
13. Host an In-House Wine Tasting
Grab a few different bottles, rate them, pair with small bites, and turn your living room into your own private lounge.
14. Book a Couples Spa Day, or Just Rest
Schedule that massage. Unplug. Sleep in. Not every Valentine’s Day has to be loud. Rest is romantic too.
However you spend it, make it intentional. Cincinnati has the options, you just have to pick your vibe.
