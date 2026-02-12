Chico Bean Talks Alpha, Side Chicks & Cincy Love Ahead of We Them Ones

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati



Supreme caught up with comedian Chico Bean ahead of the We Them Ones Comedy Tour pulling into Cincinnati on Valentine’s Day and the conversation felt like family from the jump.

The two bonded over their shared brotherhood in Alpha Phi Alpha, exchanging frat love before diving into a few jokes… including whether bringing your side chick to a Valentine’s Day comedy show is bold… or just reckless.

GET TICKETS: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Beyond the laughs, Chico took a moment to show genuine appreciation for the Queen City. He called Cincinnati “unique,” praising the authenticity of the people and reiterating his love for the Midwest overall.

He even gave a special shoutout to Capanova on Short Vine, showing love to the local hat shop that’s become a staple in the city’s style scene.

The We Them Ones Comedy Tour hits Heritage Bank Center this Valentine’s Day featuring Mike Epps, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, and TK Kirkland.

Get your tickets today.

Watch the full interview with Chico Bean below.



