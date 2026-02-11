More Than a Traffic Light: Garrett Morgan The Black Inventor Who Changed The World

Source: Fotosearch / Getty

Garrett Morgan was a master innovator whose legacy continues to uplift and empower. His remarkable story is a testament to how Black ingenuity has not only shaped communities but changed the world at large.

Morgan’s most famous achievement transformed daily life across the globe: the invention of the three position traffic signal. Before his breakthrough, drivers navigated intersections with only “stop” and “go” signals, a setup that often led to confusion and collisions. With the introduction of a “caution” signal, the yellow light, Morgan created a much needed pause that brought clarity and safety to the roads. This creation saved countless lives and laid the groundwork for traffic systems we rely on every single day.



His inventiveness also advanced public safety. Morgan developed the “safety hood,” a groundbreaking forerunner to the modern gas mask, which helped people breathe in hazardous environments. In 1916, Morgan personally used his device to save workers trapped beneath Lake Erie after a tunnel collapse, risking his own life to bring others to safety. His story highlights not only technical brilliance but also deep compassion and true leadership.

Morgan’s impact reached far beyond his inventions. He launched an innovative line of hair care products and made history as the first Black man in Cleveland to own a car. But more than business milestones, Morgan’s success was a statement of Black excellence, resourcefulness, and self-sufficiency. He used his achievements to uplift his community and inspire those who would follow.

Garrett Morgan is a powerful example of what happens when creativity meets determination. His journey challenges us to keep pushing boundaries, celebrate our unique contributions, and honor those whose genius propels progress forward. His legacy calls on the community to continue innovating, striving, and making history.

