New Details on James Pearce Jr.’s Arrest in Rickea Jackson Case

New details have emerged regarding the arrest of Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr., who is now facing five felony charges following an alleged domestic dispute with WNBA player Rickea Jackson. The incident, which occurred in Miami over the weekend, has raised serious concerns about Pearce’s future both on and off the field.

According to the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office, Pearce allegedly followed Jackson in his white Lamborghini SUV after she ended their three-year relationship. As reported by ESPN, Jackson, a player for the Los Angeles Sparks, said Pearce attempted to open her car door at a red light. When she drove away toward the Doral Police Department, Pearce reportedly rammed her car multiple times, causing significant damage.

The situation escalated when police arrived. Pearce allegedly refused to comply with officers’ orders, re-entered his vehicle, and struck an officer in the knee while attempting to flee. After a brief car chase and a crash, Pearce fled on foot but was apprehended following a struggle. He was released on a $20,500 bond on Sunday night.

Pearce’s legal team has issued a statement maintaining his innocence, urging the public to avoid rushing to judgment. Meanwhile, the Falcons have acknowledged the incident but have refrained from further comment, citing an ongoing investigation. The NFL is also reviewing the matter under its personal conduct policy.

Rickea Jackson has provided police with text messages from Pearce, which she claims show a pattern of harassment following their breakup. The messages reportedly continued into Saturday morning, just hours before the incident.

Pearce, who had a record-breaking rookie season with 10.5 sacks, now faces an uncertain future as the legal process unfolds. This story is developing, and further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

