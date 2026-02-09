Source: Reach Media / other

Aldis Hodge and Matthew Lillard Tease Thrilling Season 2 of ‘Cross’

The Morning Hustle welcomed Aldis Hodge and Matthew Lillard to discuss the highly anticipated second season of Cross, streaming on Prime Video starting February 11th. The duo shared insights into the show’s evolution, their roles, and the cultural impact of the series.



✕

Hodge, who stars as Alex Cross, reflected on the show’s success, with Season 1 amassing over 40 million views in just 20 days. Now stepping into an executive producer role, Hodge emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive and inclusive environment on set. “We’re setting the standard for quality, not just in storytelling but in how we treat our team,” he shared.

Lillard, a new addition to the cast, plays billionaire Lance Durant, a character he describes as both ambitious and morally complex. Known for his iconic roles in Scream and Scooby-Doo, Lillard brings a fresh dynamic to the series. “It’s an honor to join such a successful show,” he said, adding that his character’s mission to “feed the world by any means necessary” will keep viewers on edge.

The conversation also touched on the show’s cultural authenticity. Hodge praised the creative team for staying true to the essence of Washington, D.C., and addressing issues relevant to the Black community. “This show resonates because it’s real, from the top down,” he noted.

With three episodes dropping on February 11th and weekly releases thereafter, Cross Season 2 promises to deliver suspense, action, and a deeper dive into Alex Cross’s world. Don’t miss it!

RELATED STORIES:

7 Can’t Miss Shows Currently On Netflix

Pluto TV Launches 50 Cent Action Channel To Celebrate His 50th Birthday

‘Cross’ Season 2 Trailer Drops With Menacing New Woman Villain

Aldis Hodge Talks Adding Matthew Lillard To ‘Cross’ Season 2 was originally published on themorninghustle.com