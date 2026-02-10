50 Cent Brings Cincinnati Into Fued With T.I.

T.I. brought the Verzuz talk back to life recently. On February 6, 2026, he appeared on the Nightcap podcast. He claimed 50 Cent keeps dodging the battle. T.I. said he pushed for it months ago. He feels confident he would win. He pointed to his strong catalog as proof. Fans argue about it online nonstop. T.I. even named Lil Wayne as another possible opponent. Wayne has shown zero interest so far.

50 Cent’s Quick Clapback

50 Cent wasted no time responding. He posted on Instagram right away. He told T.I. to stop mentioning his name. Then he shared a Crime Stoppers PSA that features T.I. The post suggested T.I. cooperates with police. 50 Cent kept going. He uploaded old courtroom video of T.I. testifying. He added a caption brushing it off. He wrote something like “no verses, just stay away.” The move turned the exchange personal fast.

The Courtroom Video Explained

The footage comes from Cincinnati in 2008. T.I. testified during the trial for his friend Philant Johnson’s murder. That killing happened in Cincinnati back in 2006. In the clip, T.I. described what took place. 50 Cent uses it to call T.I. a snitch. T.I.’s supporters say it isn’t snitching at all. They argue he spoke to get justice for a friend. The video still stirs up the beef. It fits 50 Cent’s usual trolling style perfectly.

Fan Reactions and What’s Next

Fans remain divided on who would win a Verzuz. Some pick 50 Cent for classics like “In Da Club.” Others stand by T.I. for albums like Trap Muzik. Social media polls stay close either way. The back-and-forth revives interest in Verzuz for 2026. No official battle has been scheduled yet. The drama stays online for now. Both artists feed off this kind of attention. Expect more posts in the coming days.