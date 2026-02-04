Former Friend Files: Here’s What Candiace Dillard Bassett Thinks About Monique Samuels’ #RHOP Return

It appears former friends Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels are still far from resolving their years-long feud.

During a Feb. 2 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the #RHOP alum was asked by a fan for her thoughts on Monique’s comeback. The viewer specifically questioned how Candiace felt about the rest of the cast, particularly her bestie, Dr. Wendy Osefo, welcoming Monique back so warmly.

Candiace, who joined RHOP during Season 3 in 2018, made it clear that she’s been tuning out this season altogether.

“I wasn’t aware,” Candiace replied. “I know she’s back, but I don’t know. I’m not watching.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett said she would tune in to watch Cohen’s interview with Karen Huger.

Andy Cohen reacted with a slightly puzzled look before asking whether she planned to watch his highly anticipated interview with Karen Huger. At that point, Candiace shifted her stance, admitting she would tune in briefly for the emotional sit-down.

“I haven’t yet but I am going to. That’s when I intend to watch. Thank you for your services there,” she chuckled.

Candiace Also Shared Her Thoughts On Dr. Wendy Osefo’s 2025 Arrest

While Candiace kept her comments about Monique minimal, she had much more to say regarding the recent arrest of former castmate/ her friend Dr. Wendy Osefo. Speaking with Cohen, Candiace described her shock upon learning about Wendy’s 2025 arrest on multiple counts of insurance fraud, saying her “head spun around.”

“I was doing a news segment when I heard, so I was getting ready to talk about a stage play, and they’re like, ‘We have breaking news, can you talk about it?’ My friend is going to jail? Call the police. What do you mean? I was floored, blown away.” Candiace said she has been in contact with Wendy since the incident.

What happened between Candiace Dillard Bassett & Monique Samuels?

If you’re wondering why tension is still thick between Candiace and Monique, here’s the scoop. Monique Samuels initially exited #RHOP in December 2020 following the conclusion of Season 5. She joined the series during Season 2 in 2017. Her departure came after her explosive altercation with Candiace, a physical fight involving thrown punches and flying wine glasses that effectively ended their friendship.

After vowing to step away from reality television, Monique surprised fans by returning in a part-time role for Season 10 throughout 2025. Dr. Wendy Osefo was among the first cast members to welcome her back. Later in the season, Monique also sat down with Gizelle Bryant, where the two addressed years of lingering tension during a long-overdue lunch. Their conversation revisited old conflicts tied to family rumors and clashing personalities, but the sit-down ended with them eventually rekindling their friendship.

Sadly, Monique revealed during a December 2025 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that although she was open to making amends with certain cast members, reconciliation with Candiace was off the table, as mending their fractured relationship was not a priority.

“There was no relationship, and sometimes, moving on doesn’t mean that you have to reconcile,” Monique said at the time. “Sometimes, you just see people for who they are, and you see your place, and you set your boundaries, and it’s okay to not rekindle something that isn’t meant to be rekindled.”

So what do you think? Will Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels ever truly make amends, or is it really over between these two?

