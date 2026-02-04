Trending on the Timeline: Stefon Diggs, and Don Lemon’s Arrest

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

The tea is piping hot on the latest edition of “Trending on the Timeline,” and this time, from unexpected celebrity pairings to serious conversations about justice and accountability, the culture is talking, and we are listening.

Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about:



The timeline is going wild over Stefon Diggs recent comments regarding support systems, specifically dropping a major bombshell about support from none other than Cardi B.

Diggs opened up with a level of vulnerability we don’t always see from our athletes, reflecting on his journey to the big game. He touched on the reality that his mother couldn’t always make it to his games because she was working hard to provide—a story that resonates with so many of us who know the grind of black motherhood. But the conversation shifted to the importance of having a significant other who shows up.

He spoke about the deep appreciation he has for that special kind of support, describing it as “amazing” and noting that it’s not just about sitting in a box at the game—it’s about the emotional backing when the cameras aren’t rolling. The streets are whispering about this link-up, with Diggs seemingly claiming “Team Cardi B” for the big game. whether it’s friendship or something more, seeing black men express gratitude for the women in their corner is always a win for the culture. We love to see people loving on each other, regardless of the